Amber Heard United Nations page removed as fans slam ACLU for backing Aquaman actress 

As many eagle-eyed watchers keenly observe Amber Heard after the defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp, it has been revealed that the actress has been removed from the United Nations Human Rights Commission. This comes at a time when netizens are rallying for the actress to be removed from being an ACLU ambassador.

On June 24, Reddit user u/ReviewEquivalent1266 took to social media claiming that the UN Human Rights Commission had "finally removed" Amber Heard's page from their website. The organization reportedly determined that she was "no longer fit to be a champion for domestic abuse victims."

A picture of what looked like an official notice by the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner was also attached to the Reddit post. It read:

“Shortly after the United Nation’s Human Rights High Commissioner parted ways with Amber Heard the UN made it clear they stood with victims of domestic violence regardless of the victim’s gender identity.”

However, the Reddit post also clarified that the notice was a meme in reality. An official statement regarding the actress being removed from her UN ambassadorship was not released at the time of writing this article. However, the actress' UN page remains unseen. The United Nations Human Rights Instagram page continues to follow the actress on Instagram.

Netizens demand ACLU to remove Amber Heard as their ambassador

After the Reddit post went viral on social media, several netizens took to platforms demanding that the ACLU remove Amber Heard from the role of Ambassador of Women's Rights specific to gender-based violence.

Many are rallying for the actress to be removed from the position and are celebrating the UN terminating their relationship with Amber Heard following the actress' well-documented trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The latter filed a $50 million lawsuit against the actress after claiming in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed piece that she was a victim of domestic violence. Heard countersued that Pirates of the Caribbean star for $100 million.

During the former couple's defamation trial, several instances of abuse from both parties were brought to light. Netizens relentlessly attacked the actress online after Johnny Depp testified that a part of his finger was severed because of the actress.

After instances of abuse from her side were made public, many slammed the actress. Johnny Depp's fandom continued to grow, with many slandering the actress across social media platforms.

During the grueling trial, Heard also revealed that she did not keep her promise of donating $3.5 million of her divorce settlement to the ACLU. The organization also continues to maintain its relationship with the actress, who is an ambassador for them. This has left several netizens enraged, as it was revealed in court that Heard acted as an abuser in her former marriage to Depp.

A change.org petition was launched by netizens, where they rallied for the actress to be removed from her ACLU ambassadorship. At the time of writing this article, the petition had amassed over 114,978 signatures.

The verdict for the Depp-Heard trial was announced on June 1. Depp was to be paid $10.35 million in damages. While Heard was to be awarded two million dollars. However, Heard recently confirmed that she will be appealing the jury's verdict.

This would mean the Aquaman star will have to put up an $8.35 million bond with six percent annual interest for the appeal to move forward. Heard's defense team is expected to file the appeal in 21 days.

