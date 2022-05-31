Petition to remove Amber Heard as ACLU ambassador of women's rights receives more than 50,000 signatures 

As the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp reaches its end, a petition has been created for the former to be terminated from the role of ACLU Women’s Rights Ambassador. The American Civil Liberties Union gained immense attention during the legal battle as the Aquaman actress claimed that she donated $3.5 million of her divorce settlement money. However, Depp’s attorneys proved that she did not fulfill the obligation.

In 2016, the 36-year-old actress claimed that she was committed to donating the aforementioned amount to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. However, in court Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez grilled Heard over not giving the money to the organizations.

The Chief Operating Officer of the ACLU also testified last month that Heard had only paid $1.3 million of the $3.5 million she had pledged to donate.

Netizens are enraged that Amber Heard continues to be an ACLU ambassador despite the revelations in court. Many of Depp’s witnesses alleged that Heard physically assaulted Depp. Since then, the actress has been swarmed with hate online.

What does the petition against Amber Heard state?

Following the defamation trial coming into being, the ACLU put up a statement on their official website confirming that they did not write the op-ed piece “on her behalf in exchange for her pledge to donate money to the ACLU.”

They also confirmed that the actress had pledged to donate the amount over 10 years to the ACLU in 2016. The website added that Amber Heard was made an ambassador two years later when she worked on the now infamous op-ed piece, which was published through The Washington Post.

JustHeretoWatchtheWorldBurn @hereto_burn

as an ambassador for domestic violence survivors? Your continued support of an abuser is an affront to victims and survivors everywhere.

#AmberHeardlsALiar #ACLUsupportsAbusers We would like to know when @ACLU intends to remove @realamberheard as an ambassador for domestic violence survivors? Your continued support of an abuser is an affront to victims and survivors everywhere. We would like to know when @ACLU intends to remove @realamberheardas an ambassador for domestic violence survivors? Your continued support of an abuser is an affront to victims and survivors everywhere.#AmberHeardlsALiar #ACLUsupportsAbusers

In light of the domestic violence allegations against Amber Heard, netizens are enraged that the actress is still an ambassador for the organization. Hence, Crystal Moore created a petition to have the actress’ ambassadorship revoked. It read:

“The Depp vs. Heard trial has brought much of this to light as well as other stories of abuse to other women and Johnny Depp. Additionally, her personal story was full of lies and slander. She is not deserving of role as ambassador. She’s a disgrace to women and women’s rights. She is an abuser and needs to be removed immediately!!!”

Along with accusing the actress of assaulting Johnny Depp, the Change.org petition also brought to light that Amber Heard was charged with assault against another woman.

According to USA Today, the Port of Seattle Police arrested Amber Heard on September 14, 2009, after she allegedly grabbed and struck her then-girlfriend, photographer Tasya van Ree’s arm.

what, if NEthing 🌸 @brittannia_a ACLU still has Amber Heard on their website listed as an ambassador, even after retired police officer, Beverley Leonard, testified that she saw Amber assault her ex-wife which left abrasions on Tasya’s neck. This happened long before Depp came into the picture. Let that sick in. ACLU still has Amber Heard on their website listed as an ambassador, even after retired police officer, Beverley Leonard, testified that she saw Amber assault her ex-wife which left abrasions on Tasya’s neck. This happened long before Depp came into the picture. Let that sick in.

At the time of writing, the petition had amassed 60,168 signatures.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Heard for $50 million after she claimed in a December 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Though the article did not mention the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s name, Depp’s lawyers argued that the article had made clear implications, which in turn took a toll on the actor’s career.

Heard’s lawyers claimed that the actress’ op-ed piece is protected by her freedom of speech. She has since countersued her ex-husband for $100 million for domestic violence.

The verdict of the defamation trial is expected to be delivered on May 31, 2022.

