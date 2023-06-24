Amy Kelts GoFundMe raises more than $4000 as missing 20-year-old found dead in Lake Michigan 

On Wednesday, June 21, 20-year-old Amy Kelts was discovered dead in Lake Michigan. According to ABC Chicago, she drowned in the body of water while swimming along the edges of Foster Beach in Cooke County, Illinois. Authorities have labeled the death an accident, and no foul play is suspected in the case.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal drowning, the reader's discretion is advised

In the wake of the incident, Amy Kelts' family friends launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her funeral costs. As of June 24, the initiative, which has a target of $10,000, had raised over $5,100. The page described the victim as a loving "daughter, sister, and amazing friend."

Amy Kelts lost her father in 2018

According to the GoFundMe page, at the time of her death, Amy Kelts had been working for McDonald's since 2019. Her father passed away in 2018. She took the job, in part, to help her mother and brother.

"With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it also brings financial burdens. We are trying to raise money for Her Mother and Brother to help with any costs that will incur and to help wherever needed. Her Father passed away in 2018. Any donations will be sent to her family." Kelts said.

On the page, Nicole Jabon paid tribute to the victim on behalf of her co-worker, Sathapat Sukkert.

"I personally know her from work. She joined our McFamily at Mcdonald's in 2019. And I and many others had the great opportunity to call her our friend ever since. To me personally, she was like a little sister," Jabon wrote.

She reportedly died after a visit to Foster Beach, where she had gone swimming. Witnesses at the scene noted that the currents were strong and that the conditions in the water were unsafe at the time. Authorities said that they initially arrived at the scene at 8:30 pm after receiving reports that the victim had never surfaced. After an initial search effort, officials briefly suspended the mission to wait for the conditions in the water to become safer.

After the initial disappearance, officials searched the area around Foster Beach throughout the night. At 10 am on June 22, divers from the Chicago Police Marine Unit dragged Amy Kelts' body out of the lake.

On the page, Kelt's friends and colleagues also addressed the victims' families as they deal with the traumatic loss.

"It is in these times of loss and sadness when people come together to help one another make it through, to support the people we care for. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Amy and her family in your thoughts and prayers." the page read.

As reported by ABC, 10 people have drowned in Lake Michigan this year.

