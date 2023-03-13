“An actual crime that she didn't win”: Internet divided as Cate Blanchett loses Best Actress Oscar to Michelle Yeoh

Cate Blanchett lost her latest Oscar Award nomination for Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh, who swept the win for her lead role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s superhero comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Blanchett earned her latest nomination for portraying the role of Lydia Tar in the Todd Field psychological drama film Tar.

In the film, she plays the character of Berlin Philharmonic’s recognized conductor who ends up in the middle of a career-ending controversy revolving around allegations of harassment and abuse.

Meanwhile, Yeoh essayed the role of Chinese-American laundromat owner Evelyn Juan Wang and different versions of the character in alternate universes in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While Yeoh garnered immense appreciation for her work and made history by becoming the first Asian individual to win the Oscar Award for Best Actress, fans of Cate Blanchett were left highly disappointed by the snub.

Some even claimed that “it was an actual crime” that the actress did not win an Oscar for her role in Tar:

Ryan Mensen @MensenAround Cate Blanchett in Tár is the best acting I've ever seen caught on camera it is an actual crime that she didn't win Cate Blanchett in Tár is the best acting I've ever seen caught on camera it is an actual crime that she didn't win

Semndy @Aliens_have_fun IT IS CRIMINAL THAT Cate Blanchett Lost. Like do these critics know anything about movies or acting. The best movies , scripts, and actresses did not win or get recognized ? It’s a Joke!! Tár and Cate’s performance will be remembered forever!! #oscars IT IS CRIMINAL THAT Cate Blanchett Lost. Like do these critics know anything about movies or acting. The best movies , scripts, and actresses did not win or get recognized ? It’s a Joke!! Tár and Cate’s performance will be remembered forever!! #oscars https://t.co/LWym5sVHTd

However, others were quick to argue that Blanchett has Oscars and Yeoh’s historic should not be questioned:

noah @noahbrawa @Aliens_have_fun She already has several Oscars... It's criminal that it was even a question if Michelle should win! @Aliens_have_fun She already has several Oscars... It's criminal that it was even a question if Michelle should win!

Michelle Yeoh dedicated her Oscar to “all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight” and said that her win provides a “beacon of hope and possibility” that “dreams do come true.”

The actress also took a subtle jab at Don Lemon by saying:

“Ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you, you are past your prime.”

Both Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett have been immensely successful in their respective endeavors with an entertainment industry career spanning across nearly four decades.

Twitter reacts to Cate Blanchett losing Oscar for Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh

Cate Blanchett loss at the 95th Academy Awards left netizens divided (Image via Getty Images)

The 95th Academy Awards saw Cate Blanchett losing her Oscar for Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian to ever win in the category.

The results for the Best Actress Oscar also left social media users. Some users took to Twitter to call out the Academy for snubbing Blanchett from the win:

dreám @carolsstann you’re telling me cate blanchett did this and still LOST #Oscars you’re telling me cate blanchett did this and still LOST #Oscars https://t.co/butKQpcUTi

𝕝𝕚𝕝 𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕪á𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕣 @cabritafeliz14 #Oscars95 There are snubs in Oscar history... and then there's THIS. What they did to Cate Blanchett tonight is so shameless it actually needs a new word. Shame on you. #Oscars95 There are snubs in Oscar history... and then there's THIS. What they did to Cate Blanchett tonight is so shameless it actually needs a new word. Shame on you.

Wolfgang Grimmer @Atropine__ Cate Blanchett, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan snubs. Cate Blanchett, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan snubs. https://t.co/yOJEgG6qvZ

isaac @ik2onmovies happy for michelle yeoh, eeaao and everyone involved very good movie but we will remember cate blanchett losing best actress as one of the great snubs in oscar’s history happy for michelle yeoh, eeaao and everyone involved very good movie but we will remember cate blanchett losing best actress as one of the great snubs in oscar’s history

Sárah Coradi @scoradi87 Cate Blanchett, this snub may burn for me and countless others, however, you will always be our award winning, multi-faceted woman of the year. Actor of the year. Every single time, without a doubt Cate Blanchett, this snub may burn for me and countless others, however, you will always be our award winning, multi-faceted woman of the year. Actor of the year. Every single time, without a doubt

Monticello Edge @MonticelloEdge The Michelle Yeoh Oscar is the Cher in Moonstruck choice but Cate Blanchett in Tar is the Glenn Close for Fatal Attraction snub. Totally and utterly robbed. The Michelle Yeoh Oscar is the Cher in Moonstruck choice but Cate Blanchett in Tar is the Glenn Close for Fatal Attraction snub. Totally and utterly robbed.

TÁRvis @travisnewbery Cate Blanchett the ultimate snub Cate Blanchett the ultimate snub 😓

Meanwhile, others defended Yeoh’s win and praised the actress for making history:

Michael Kasdan @michaelkasdan That is one star studded group of Best Actress nominees and boy did Michele Yeoh deserve that win! #Oscars That is one star studded group of Best Actress nominees and boy did Michele Yeoh deserve that win! #Oscars

Arasy @Arasytg

#BestActress

2023

From Malaysia where HOME is Ballet dancer with a shattered dreams to Hong Kong n Hollywood today winning an It wasn't an overnight feat. It took years n rightfully done ! Michele Yeoh #Oscars 2023From Malaysia where HOME isBallet dancer with a shattered dreams to Hong Kong n Hollywood today winning an #Oscars You deserve the accolades world over MichelleIt wasn't an overnight feat. It took years n rightfully done ! Michele Yeoh👏👏👏#BestActress #Oscars2023From Malaysia where HOME is❤ Ballet dancer with a shattered dreams to Hong Kong n Hollywood today winning an #Oscars You deserve the accolades world over Michelle 👏👏 It wasn't an overnight feat. It took years n rightfully done !

Aman Kushwaha @AmanNiper2015 @shreemiverma As much as I love cate blanchet & I would root for her till last moment however Michele yeoh is nothing less, she deserve all the recognition, It would be feel good moment to see her on stage accepting an Oscar welcoming all sort of much needed diversity!! @shreemiverma As much as I love cate blanchet & I would root for her till last moment however Michele yeoh is nothing less, she deserve all the recognition, It would be feel good moment to see her on stage accepting an Oscar welcoming all sort of much needed diversity!!

Sammy J @SammyJReacts The #Oscars absolutely got the Best Actor and Actress category RIGHT! Michele Yeoh and Brendan Fraser gave it their ALL The #Oscars absolutely got the Best Actor and Actress category RIGHT! Michele Yeoh and Brendan Fraser gave it their ALL https://t.co/aZUXHfNCBb

While this is Michelle Yeoh’s first Oscar victory, Cate Blanchett has previously received the Oscar Award for Best Actress for her 2013 film Blue Jasmine and the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2004 biographical drama The Aviator.

Blanchett was also the third female actor to win Best Actress after earning the Best Supporting Actress award following Meryl Streep and Jessica Lange. She is also the recipient of four British Academy Film Awards and four Golden Globe Awards as well as nominee for a Tony Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

For her role in Tar, Blanchett won Best Actress awards at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Critics' Choice Movie Awards alongside earning nominations at the 2023 Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Follow our live blog for Oscars 2023 updates: nominations, winners, and red carpet.

Poll : 0 votes