“An actual crime that she didn't win”: Internet divided as Cate Blanchett loses Best Actress Oscar to Michelle Yeoh

Cate Blanchett lost her latest Oscar Award nomination for Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh, who swept the win for her lead role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s superhero comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Blanchett earned her latest nomination for portraying the role of Lydia Tar in the Todd Field psychological drama film Tar.
In the film, she plays the character of Berlin Philharmonic’s recognized conductor who ends up in the middle of a career-ending controversy revolving around allegations of harassment and abuse.
Meanwhile, Yeoh essayed the role of Chinese-American laundromat owner Evelyn Juan Wang and different versions of the character in alternate universes in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
While Yeoh garnered immense appreciation for her work and made history by becoming the first Asian individual to win the Oscar Award for Best Actress, fans of Cate Blanchett were left highly disappointed by the snub.
Some even claimed that “it was an actual crime” that the actress did not win an Oscar for her role in Tar:
However, others were quick to argue that Blanchett has Oscars and Yeoh’s historic should not be questioned:
Michelle Yeoh dedicated her Oscar to “all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight” and said that her win provides a “beacon of hope and possibility” that “dreams do come true.”
The actress also took a subtle jab at Don Lemon by saying:
“Ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you, you are past your prime.”
Both Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett have been immensely successful in their respective endeavors with an entertainment industry career spanning across nearly four decades.
Twitter reacts to Cate Blanchett losing Oscar for Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh
The 95th Academy Awards saw Cate Blanchett losing her Oscar for Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian to ever win in the category.
The results for the Best Actress Oscar also left social media users. Some users took to Twitter to call out the Academy for snubbing Blanchett from the win:
Meanwhile, others defended Yeoh’s win and praised the actress for making history:
While this is Michelle Yeoh’s first Oscar victory, Cate Blanchett has previously received the Oscar Award for Best Actress for her 2013 film Blue Jasmine and the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2004 biographical drama The Aviator.
Blanchett was also the third female actor to win Best Actress after earning the Best Supporting Actress award following Meryl Streep and Jessica Lange. She is also the recipient of four British Academy Film Awards and four Golden Globe Awards as well as nominee for a Tony Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.
For her role in Tar, Blanchett won Best Actress awards at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Critics' Choice Movie Awards alongside earning nominations at the 2023 Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Follow our live blog for Oscars 2023 updates: nominations, winners, and red carpet.