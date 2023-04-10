An introduction to the world of Eva The Owlet with Caitlin Friedman (Exclusive)

The adventures of Eva the Owlet on Apple TV+ have enthralled both parents and pre-schoolers across the globe. The show is funny, entertaining, engaging, and educational in equal measure.

But what makes Eva the Owlet so very fascinating is how the creators managed to map out the world of Treetoppington, alongside a pun-tastic language to go with it.

We spoke to Executive Producer Caitlin Friedman about what makes the show so very flaptastic!

Eva the Owlet is designed to be for parents and kids alike, feels Caitlin Friedman

Caitlin Friedman currently serves as the SVP and General Manager of Scholastic Entertainment. The show, Eva the Owlet, is a direct adaptation of one of their most popular book series.

Speaking about the same, Friedman said to SK POP:

"At Scholastic Entertainment, we are part of Scholastic Global and we are the largest publishers of children’s books in the world. So this was one of our series, featuring an owl and her family and there’s several books in the series, but kids love them. We sell them at bookstores. We sell them at fairs. We sell them in these clubs, in which they get sold within the classroom. So, we really knew kids loved Eva and her family."

But why create a whole show around owls?

According to Friedman, their world begins when we go to bed. And this is something that kids find fascinating. She added the following about a show that has fit right into the Apple Kids catalog:

"Owls live at night when kids have to go to bed. So, I think there’s definitely a fascination with what are all of these animals and creatures doing when I have to go to bed. And that is actually a big part of Eva the Owlet, right? Her whole life starts when the sun goes down."

As lovable as Eva is in most of the episodes, a lot of the stories end up becoming growing and learning experiences for her. Friedman wanted a show that was enjoyable to kids and adults alike:

"This show is for pre-schoolers but we made it enjoyable so that parents could watch with their kids. So it could be more of a family watch rather than have the kids experience Eva. We’ve got an older brother in the mix, we’ve got friends, we’ve got townspeople, we’ve got issues that are relatable to a lot of people, not just 4-5-6 year olds, so I’m glad you enjoyed it."

Friedman worked with a specialist who helped her integrate the diary, the centerpiece of Eva the Owlet, into every story. She added:

"So, if she had very strong feelings about something she would work it through in the diary. If she wanted to remember things, she would work it through in the diary. If she was trying to lay out a plan for herself when they were trying to get Baby Mo to go to sleep and she had all of those prompts for things she wanted to try, these are all incredible ways that kids can learn how to process their emotions and kind of the world around them. So that was a big part of it."

Catch the endearing, entertaining and educational show only on Apple TV+. Allow yourself to fly away into a nocturnal world filled with wonders, laughter, and joy.

