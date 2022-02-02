And Just Like That... documentary: Release date, trailer, and more details about the HBO Max special

The And Just Like That... finale will premiere this Thursday, but the Sex and the City revival will not end there. A behind-the-scenes documentary about the series' creation will also air on HBO Max on the same day.

The show will reveal how And Just Like That... came to be, more than two decades after its predecessor first aired.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming documentary.

When is And Just Like That... expected to release?

And Just Like That... The Documentary will be released on HBO Max on February 3.

Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as the show's writers, costume designers, producers, and crew, will be interviewed. Michael Patrick King, the showrunner, will also feature in the documentary.

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel are also newcomers to the Sex And The City universe.

Check out the trailer for And Just Like That...

On Monday, HBO Max released a trailer for an And Just Like That documentary, which will premiere on Thursday, February 3rd, in conjunction with the revival's season finale.

What will the documentary be about?

With its honest and amusing views on love, relationships, and sex in the late 1990s, Sex and the City caught television by storm, gaining legions of dedicated followers. This exclusive and immersive documentary, released over 20 years later, provides a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new chapter.

This loving tribute celebrates the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they continue to navigate their friendship and life in New York City, with new and returning cast members, many of whom reclaim their previous positions.

And Just Like That... premiered in December 2021, to the delight of devout fans who were cautiously optimistic about its arrival. With Samantha Jones gone, whether a revival could ever match the original series was the question of the hour.

Since then, the show has reunited fans with fan favorites while also drawing criticism for major plot changes, such as Big's episode 1 plot twist and Miranda's adultery.

Also Read Article Continues below

There has also been a lot of criticism directed at how AJLT has handled its more diverse storylines and cast members. But those who are loyal fans of the show will always be here to cheer the three friends on.

Edited by Sabika