Andrew Tate speaks for the first time since arrest, maintains his “innocence”

Controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, who were detained for around three months, have been released and transferred to house arrest as of March 31. Following their release, Andrew Tate spoke to the media about the detention.

Making his first public statement since being released, Andrew reiterated his claim of innocence, expressing gratitude to God and stating that he harbors no ill will towards Romania. He also expressed confidence that the truth would eventually come to light.

Andrew Tate speaks for the first time since being released.

Here's what Andrew Tate said following his release from Romanian custody

For those out of the loop, the Tate brothers are under investigation for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and se*ual assault. However, Andrew did speak to the press about the charges against him and his brother shortly after his release. He stated:

"I have no resentment in my heart for the country of Romania or anybody else. I just believe in the truth. I believe in God and I think that the fire of truth will destroy all lies."

He continued:

"I truly believe that justice will be served in the end. There's a zero percent chance of me being found guilty of something I have not done. I maintain my absolute innocence and I think most people understand this and I look forward to being home."

The influencer on social media also disclosed his initial plans after being released from prison. He said:

"When I was in jail I did 7,417 pushups. I want to get to 10,000 before the end of the week."

While the Romanian authorities continue to do their work, the brothers are not allowed to leave the house without obtaining prior approval, as per the terms of their release.

During a media interaction, Eugen Vidineac, Tate's lawyer, said that the brothers were not permitted to speak with any potential witnesses for the prosecution. In discussing the various conditions for their release, Vidineac said:

"We do not yet have the court's motivation, we do not know whether there are other interdictions."

Internet reacts to Andrew Tate's release

The clips of Andrew's initial address after his release generated numerous responses, with people leaving comments ranging from trolling Andrew to inquiring about the return of his confiscated cars. Here are some of the notable reactions:

is he getting all his cars back for being in jail for no chargers?

"When I was in jail I did 7,417 pushups" - is 100% the most Tate thing he coulda said there

Can't wait for the first podcast, going to be so much fun. Andrew Tate going home is big news.

The things I want to say about how he looks now will get me banned

Earlier today, Andrew Tate tweeted about his experience being confined to a three-meter cell with no access to the outside world. He also emphasized his determination to overcome the "Shaytan (devil)."

Apart from the cryptic tweet, he has not provided any further information on his present circumstances. It is not yet unknown if he and his brother will continue their podcast (The Tate Speech).

