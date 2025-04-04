Anheuser-Busch debuts vodka tea brand, Skimmers: All we know so far

Anheuser-Busch has introduced a new vodka tea brand named Skimmers. It is a non-carbonated iced tea that comes in four flavors - Original Tea, Half & Half, Peach Tea, and Lemonade.

Ad

The hard tea market has grown rapidly in recent years, and there have been numerous players in this industry. Boston Beer's Twisted Tea has been going strong since 2001, while its Sun Cruiser has also recently become popular.

Coca-Cola and Molson Coors' Peach Iced Tea and Monster Energy's Nasty Beast have also been around.

Anheuser-Busch has now joined the market by introducing a new brand named Skimmers.

Also Read: What is the viral $7 Sprouts Smoothie the internet is calling an Erewhon dupe? All you need to know

Ad

Anheuser-Busch's new vodka tea brand - Skimmers

Ad

As per Circana, the vodka tea market saw a massive surge of 332% in 2024. As per Grand View Research, the hard tea market is expected to see an annual compound growth rate of 24.7% through to 2030.

Hence, it's no surprise that Anheuser-Busch wants to join the market. It has launched a new brand named Skimmers that offers four different flavors of vodka tea. The flavors of these Ready-to-Drink offerings are Original Tea, Half & Half, Peach Tea, and Lemonade.

Ad

These non-carbonated drinks are made with cutwater vodka, real tea, and natural flavors. These come in 355ml cans and have 4.5% alcohol, 100 calories, and 2 g sugar. It will be available in around 20 states in the United States. It also comes in an eight-pack that contains two cans of one flavor each.

Anheuser-Busch hopes that this new offering will help expand its portfolio to the hard tea and beyond beer market.

Also Read: FDA announces recall on Walker's Wine Juice LLC pumpkin juice: Reason, states affected, and more details explored

Ad

Anheuser-Busch introduces new Cutwater cocktail flavors for summer

Ad

Cutwater, owned by Anheuser-Busch, is a popular canned cocktail brand and has even won many awards. It is now releasing two new flavors for summer 2025:

Spicy Mango Margarita [12.5% ABV] - It brings a combination of tangy, sweet, and a spice kick from mango, lime, and jalapenos to Cutwater's award-winning tequila. It can be consumed straight from the can or in a salt-rimmed glass like a typical margarita.

Gin Collins [9% ABV] - This is a gin-based cocktail that features Cutwater's gin with notes of lime.

Ad

Announcing these new products, Cutwater's Head of Innovation, Gwen Conley, said in a press release:

“Between the Gin Collins or Spicy Mango Margarita, there is something in this new innovation lineup for everyone. Whether you’re pairing Gin Collins with a sprig of Rosemary, Spicy Mango Margarita with a Tajín rim, or just want to enjoy either out of the can, our cocktails are made to share with your family and friends.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch is also expanding its Lemon Drop Martini nationwide. After dropping regionally in 2024, the cocktail became one of the brand's most frequently purchased cocktails and became a fan favorite.

Announcing the decision to expand it nationwide, Cutwater's Senior Director of Marketing, Jakki Kay, said in a press release:

“Summer marks even more get-togethers and celebrations with your friends and family. Cutwater wants to make sure consumers have a premium cocktail to match each of these occasions. All of our Cutwater cocktails are made with award-winning spirits and perfectly mixed, so you can enjoy whether you prefer to sip directly from the can or pour it over ice with a garnish to elevate your gathering.”

Ad

The Lemon Drop Martini features Cutwater's vodka with coffee cream liqueur and cold brew coffee flavor. It has an 11% ABV.

Anheuser-Busch continues to bring new products to all its segments as it hopes to expand its market share. The new cocktail and hard teas are just an example of that. They are also set to release a new energy drink later this year.

Also Read: Guy Fieri collaborates with Waterloo Sparkling Water to launch 3 new drinks: All you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback