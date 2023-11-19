Anna Wessel GoFundMe raises over $31,000 as beloved Oregon mother fatally shot by husband

On November 13, 2023, 37-year-old Anna Wessel, a mother of four from Oregon, was shot and killed by her 41-year-old husband, Anthony Wessel.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been organized by Whitney Countryman with Anna's sister, Janet, and her husband, Kendall, as custodians of the funds to support the children.

The fundraiser campaign has a goal of $50,000 and has raised over $31,000 so far with more than 400 donations.

Anna Wessel's husband voluntarily confessed to the crime

A press release by the Oregon City Police Department stated that on November 13, 2023, shortly before 1:00 pm, Anthony Wessel came down to the station and confessed to shooting his wife.

According to the press release by the Oregon City Police Department, Anthony mentioned that the incident took place inside the family's residence in the 13400 block of Squire Drive in Oregon City.

Authorities responded to the locations and located the deceased body of Anna Wessel, with no other individual inside the residence.

Oregon City Police Department reported that detectives, along with assistance from the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office and Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office, processed the crime scene.

KPTV reported that during Anthony's first court appearance on November 14, 2023, the prosecutor mentioned that following an autopsy, the medical examiners confirmed that the cause of death of Anna Wessel was two gunshots to the head.

Following the confession, Anthony Wessel was apprehended and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

KATU reported that, as per court documents, Anthony informed authorities that he and Anna had been married for 18 years.

According to a report by KATU, a neighbor mentioned that the family had moved into the residence just a couple of months earlier.

The community mourns the death of Anna Wessel

Oregon City News reported that Anna Wessel was a longtime manager of Geeks & Games, a game store in Oregon City, and organized a pre-release tournament for a card-collecting game on the evening prior to her death. The co-owner of the store, La Donna Cox, said:

"It has been a shock to all of us, and we will miss her dearly."

According to the report by Oregon City News, Anna's brother-in-law, Paul Winward said:

"Anna was a loving, dedicated mother. She was very selfless and caring. She had such a big heart, a passion for music and will be remembered for her wonderful stories and humor."

The report by Oregon City News stated that family members and the owners of Geeks & Games are asking community members to donate to the GoFundMe fundraiser campaign. Paul Winward said:

"Anna's death is a heavy burden on everyone, but there has been a lot of prayers and love. We know it's been a loss to the whole community, and we really appreciate all of the community support for her family at this time."

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post mentions that all her children will stay in the care of Anna Wessel's sister, Janet, and her husband, Kendall.

KPTV reported that Anthony Wessel's next court appearance is scheduled for November 21, 2023, and he remains in custody at Clackamas County Jail.

The press release by the Oregon City Police Department mentioned that the investigation of the case is active and ongoing, and no further information will be disclosed at this time.