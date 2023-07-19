"Another insane verse": Netizens react as SEVENTEEN's Vernon rolls out solo feature in (sic)boy's latest single Miss You

On July 19, 2023, it was revealed that SEVENTEEN's Vernon rolled out a solo feature in (sic)boy's latest single, Miss You. The music video of the same came was released in an animated version and it spanned no longer than a minute. Additionally, given that there was no prior announcement about this collaboration, fans were over the moon after the release.

Within just a few minutes of its release, the track garnered heaps of love. Fans could not contain their joy as the idol not only sang the song but also participated in the writing of the same. As soon as fans were treated with yet another remarkable release, they took to social media to celebrate the same delightfully.

allyson @vernonlovebot 🫂 IM CRYING IM SO PROUD OF HIM

pic.twitter.com/ZCYDOhpqXC another insane verse from vernon🫂 IM CRYING IM SO PROUD OF HIM

"Vernon did so well" - CARATs shower SEVENTEEN's idol with love following the release of his solo feature in (sic)boy's single, Miss You

While SEVENTEEN's Vernon made his solo debut not too long ago, with the English track, Black Eye, in December 2022, he's released several features in the past. Ranging from Korean to Western artists, he has collaborated with several well-known stars in the industry and explored different genres with every release.

For his debut track Black Eye, the idol adopted a punk rock aesthetic that several fans believed suited him perfectly. However, the idol showcased a contrasting side of himself in his latest feature, Miss You. The slow yet cheerful track is a classic pop song that includes several dream-like sequences.

Fans absolutely loved how the idol is constantly expanding his horizons and the fact that he does not limit himself to the genres he feels comfortable in. In the music video, both the idol and (sic)boy were animated with several dramatic elements to elevate the feel of the song. Fans loved that Vernon's animated version wore an outfit he was spotted wearing at an airport once.

They appreciated the attention to detail in the song and the music video and took to social media as soon as the track released to express their thoughts on the same.

vii☁️(hao’s version) @flywithao pic.twitter.com/YrfH9fgRFW I see none of y’all hyping this up, vernon did so well

allyson @vernonlovebot not one sneak mind you. you'll never catch vernon slippin i fear pic.twitter.com/iN08kneGHQ

In other news, SEVENTEEN as a group has been quite busy over the past few months. After making history, bagging several awards, and breaking musical records with their tenth EP, FML, the 11-piece group seems to have more in store for fans.

The group has scheduled a concert in Seoul titled, FOLLOW on July 21 and 22. It will be held at the Gocheon Sky Dome and will also be streamed live.

Vernon is currently busy as he recently rolled out his collaborative radio program with his fellow SEVENTEEN member, Joshua. Their Apple Music Podcast titled Summer Vacation with Joshua and Vernon features the two members speaking about several topics related to summer in English. They released their first episode, titled Vacation on July 8, 2023.

As fans enjoy the idol's solo feature in Miss You, they also eagerly await more exciting content from him and the group.