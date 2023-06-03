On June 3, 2023, Apple Music announced the exciting news that SEVENTEEN's Vernon and Joshua would be hosting a new radio show, which will premiere soon. Given that it was quite an unexpected announcement, fans went feral over the news and are now eagerly awaiting to see what's in store for them.

While the show will most likely feature the members' thoughts on music and other activities with respect to SEVENTEEN and their solo careers, fans are still curious about how it will unfold in actuality.

Fans are excited for the duo to roll out their radio show, which will most likely be in English as both are fluent in it. As other details of the show remain unrevealed, fans are eagerly awaiting the same.

# @hjszones gonna be a interesting podcast we can’t wait for rocket line duo to be as unhinged like they are now 🥳 gonna be a interesting podcast we can’t wait for rocket line duo to be as unhinged like they are now 🥳 https://t.co/rQC9vxBUVk

Fans are excited over the announcement of SEVENTEEN's Vernon and Joshua hosting a new radio show with Apple Music

Veteran CARATs are aware that Vernon and Joshua have proven themselves to be a hilarious and well-bonded duo who, despite their unique and different personalities, exhibit incredible chemistry. The two have expressed themselves as each other's comfort spaces, as they are the only first-language English speakers in SEVENTEEN.

As fans have always loved every content that brought the two together, the announcement of Vernon and Joshua rolling out an entire radio show put the fans on cloud nine. Alongside the announcement made by Apple Music, they also left a few questions for CARATs, engaging and intriguing them before the premiere of the show. Here are the questions that were asked:

What’s your favorite SEVENTEEN song & why? What’s your favorite hobby or ice cream flavor? What song do you listen to the most in the summertime?

While fans excitedly flood the comments with their excitement and answers to the questions, they also ponder whether these questions allude to the show's theme or the topic of discussion in their first episode.

Fans have also been curious about the intricacies of the radio show, such as the show's concept, whether it would have guest appearances, the schedule for its episode releases, etc. However, with the promise that it will be revealed in time, fans patiently await the same.

outl⩜⃝w duckie @baekhyuaena joshua and vernon invite some nct boys to your apple music podcast if you have guests joshua and vernon invite some nct boys to your apple music podcast if you have guests

shan✨ @filmhao joshua and vernon radio show announced during pride month joshua and vernon radio show announced during pride month https://t.co/8ZFN4Bd1L9

# @hjszones we got joshua in elle japan with jun and Apple Music radio show with vernon and it’s only been three days in june. 2023 really is Joshua’s year and it’s happy pride month indeed 🫶 we got joshua in elle japan with jun and Apple Music radio show with vernon and it’s only been three days in june. 2023 really is Joshua’s year and it’s happy pride month indeed 🫶 https://t.co/LxAJeZScQc

VERSHUA DERANGEMENT SYNDROME @gangseyboi I COULD FIGHT GOD AND WIN LIKE FOR REAL YHIS IS ALL I’VE EVER WANTED VERNON AND JOSHUA TALKING FOR LIKE AN HOUR ABOUT MUSIC HAPPY PRIDE TO ME AND EVERY VERSHUA ENJOYER I COULD FIGHT GOD AND WIN LIKE FOR REAL YHIS IS ALL I’VE EVER WANTED VERNON AND JOSHUA TALKING FOR LIKE AN HOUR ABOUT MUSIC HAPPY PRIDE TO ME AND EVERY VERSHUA ENJOYER

emma @shuabebito sk 🐰🌹 @fairytalenames and when a majority of svt are enlisted and hybe gives josh some unhinged talk show and when a majority of svt are enlisted and hybe gives josh some unhinged talk show please give joshua and vernon a podcast like joe and frankie’s twitter.com/fairytalenames… please give joshua and vernon a podcast like joe and frankie’s twitter.com/fairytalenames… https://t.co/MgsLeRUV6z

shan✨ @filmhao FINALLY GETTING AN OFFICAL JOSHUA VERNON SHOW THE HEAVENS HAVE ANSWED ME FINALLY GETTING AN OFFICAL JOSHUA VERNON SHOW THE HEAVENS HAVE ANSWED ME https://t.co/77cmymQDhQ

ashlyn 𓆩♡𓆪 @scoupstarz YESSS JOSHUA AND VERNON HAVING THEIR OWN SHOW ON APPLE MUSIC! YESSS JOSHUA AND VERNON HAVING THEIR OWN SHOW ON APPLE MUSIC!

In other news, SEVENTEEN recently rolled out their tenth mini-album, FML, which held its title tracks as Super and F*ck My Life. The six-track album, released on April 24, 2023, was well-received by the fans. Not only did the album's songs dominate several music charts, but its took over the internet.

From people joining in on the Super Dance Challenge to fans obsessing over the composition and lyrics of I Don't Understand but I Luv U, their comeback this time faced quite a significant success.

With the members slowly wrapping up their promotions for their recently released album, fans were quite upset that the content flow from the thirteen-member group would be reduced. However, with the announcement of Vernon and Joshua rolling out their own radio show, fans are thrilled about the fresh content that will be put forth.

