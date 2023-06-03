On June 3, 2023, Apple Music announced the exciting news that SEVENTEEN's Vernon and Joshua would be hosting a new radio show, which will premiere soon. Given that it was quite an unexpected announcement, fans went feral over the news and are now eagerly awaiting to see what's in store for them.
While the show will most likely feature the members' thoughts on music and other activities with respect to SEVENTEEN and their solo careers, fans are still curious about how it will unfold in actuality.
Fans are excited for the duo to roll out their radio show, which will most likely be in English as both are fluent in it. As other details of the show remain unrevealed, fans are eagerly awaiting the same.
Fans are excited over the announcement of SEVENTEEN's Vernon and Joshua hosting a new radio show with Apple Music
Veteran CARATs are aware that Vernon and Joshua have proven themselves to be a hilarious and well-bonded duo who, despite their unique and different personalities, exhibit incredible chemistry. The two have expressed themselves as each other's comfort spaces, as they are the only first-language English speakers in SEVENTEEN.
As fans have always loved every content that brought the two together, the announcement of Vernon and Joshua rolling out an entire radio show put the fans on cloud nine. Alongside the announcement made by Apple Music, they also left a few questions for CARATs, engaging and intriguing them before the premiere of the show. Here are the questions that were asked:
What’s your favorite SEVENTEEN song & why? What’s your favorite hobby or ice cream flavor? What song do you listen to the most in the summertime?
While fans excitedly flood the comments with their excitement and answers to the questions, they also ponder whether these questions allude to the show's theme or the topic of discussion in their first episode.
Fans have also been curious about the intricacies of the radio show, such as the show's concept, whether it would have guest appearances, the schedule for its episode releases, etc. However, with the promise that it will be revealed in time, fans patiently await the same.
In other news, SEVENTEEN recently rolled out their tenth mini-album, FML, which held its title tracks as Super and F*ck My Life. The six-track album, released on April 24, 2023, was well-received by the fans. Not only did the album's songs dominate several music charts, but its took over the internet.
From people joining in on the Super Dance Challenge to fans obsessing over the composition and lyrics of I Don't Understand but I Luv U, their comeback this time faced quite a significant success.
With the members slowly wrapping up their promotions for their recently released album, fans were quite upset that the content flow from the thirteen-member group would be reduced. However, with the announcement of Vernon and Joshua rolling out their own radio show, fans are thrilled about the fresh content that will be put forth.