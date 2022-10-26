"Another reason to stay away from snakes": Grandma eaten by python video leaves internet horrified

An Indonesian woman died this week after a 22-foot-long python devoured her while she was out working in a rubber estate in the Jambi province of Indonesia.

The content of this article can be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Footage of the python being cut open has flooded the internet (image via ViralPress)

The woman was identified as Jahrah, a 54-year-old rubber estate worker. She had been missing for a week before her family, along with a search team, found a huge python with a bulge around the middle.

She was likely swallowed whole after she was bitten and suffocated to death. The search team cut open the deadly beast to find the woman inside.

Footage of the unsettling event has taken over the internet. Many were horrified at the incident, with one user, @ItsQuizo, saying that this is another reason humans should stay away from snakes.

Internet left horriffied by python footage

Villagers attacked the snake with sticks and machetes. Videos of them holding the snake's head using a large stick and dissecting it have surfaced on the internet.

The snake was cut open and the woman was found inside (image via Jambi Tribune)

Footage of the python being cut open by villagers to find Jahrah's body has been circling the internet, leaving people horrified. While some don't believe that serpents can swallow grown adults whole, others claim that this is common in places like Indonesia.

Forest-heavy lands like Indonesia and Australia are known for the unlikeliest of creatures roaming around, undiscovered. Natives in these countries find such bizarre incidents normal and are almost desensitized to them due to their frequency.

Non-natives, however, claim that this is far beyond what they could have imagined, saying that they've unlocked something new to worry about. Some also wonder how people can keep snakes as pets if the consequences can be so dire.

beep @asmrwarnet @DailyLoud this is a common case in indonesia tho i mean it's the second australia @DailyLoud this is a common case in indonesia tho i mean it's the second australia

While some have found the news hard to digest, others on the internet have made jokes about it. From calling Indonesia the "second Australia" to wishing for a python, the jokes are numerous.

🐺✞ @JDunc_ @DailyLoud it could all be worse remember that when u having a bad day @DailyLoud it could all be worse remember that when u having a bad day

Papa Duke @jade1of1 @DailyLoud We got aliens like these living amongst us and yall want me to worry about what's in space?! @DailyLoud We got aliens like these living amongst us and yall want me to worry about what's in space?!

Indonesian snake experts believe that serpents don't typically go for humans as they tend to be deeper in the forest and are known to prey on wild boars. They speculated that the snake went for Jahrah due to the lack of animals in the vicinity.

One expert, Anita, told a local newspaper, The Jambi Tribune, that the 54-year-old victim was probably the serpent's backup plan. She said:

"Pythons don't move very far from their habitat, and if there aren't wild boar to eat, they're going to go to plan B."

Villagers are now worried that snakes larger than the one found are still looming in the forest, looking for prey large enough to satisfy them.

