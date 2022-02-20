"Libelous harassment": AOC calls out Tucker Carlson for comments on her racial identity 

On February 19, United States Representative AOC, full name Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson after his "booty call" comment on his show, stating it to be a "libelous harassment."
As part of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight on February 18, the host discussed the book 'Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC,' written by New York Magazine editor and author Lisa Miller. In one of his segments, the host took aim at the lawmaker.
The book details Ocasio-Cortez's rise to prominence in New York politics. It also features a chapter about her early life and her historic election in 2018.
The video shows Ocasio-Cortez assembling a coffee table in her apartment in a portion of a video she posted online in 2018 while saying pointedly, "I'm alone today." Additionally, she said that she was exhausted.
"Is it just us, or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step from, 'What are you wearing?' Either way, it's a little strange. It's definitely oversharing and yet, according to the book, oversharing is the key to Sandy Cortez's success."
Carlson refers to AOC as "Sandy."
Responding to Tucker's remarks, AOC took to her Twitter handle to state that the news host only takes a dig at people who don't have the resources for protection.
She also made a remark on why Carlson gets permitted to "harass people" that they have to manage for their own security.
Twitter reaction on AOC and Tucker Carlson's remarks
Within minutes of going live with the segment, Carlson was slammed on Twitter with users siding with the congresswoman.
However, some Twitter users supported Tucker Carlson for his remarks while taking digs at AOC.
Tucker Carlson also called AOC an 'entitled white lady'
In another tweet, the congresswoman also referred to Carlson as a "creep" after he claimed that she was not a woman of color.
Calling her a "rich, entitled white lady," in his show segment, Carlson said that Ocasio-Cortez was "white" despite her "shade."
Carlson took exception to the book's authors stating that she lived "fully out loud while female," asking if it was a transgender thing, before arguing that "no one has done more personally to degrade American womanhood."
After showing a video of Ocasio-Cortez applying makeup and discussing her difficulties in being taken seriously as a young woman of color, Carlson called her "dumb" and implied it was "absurd" that the Hispanic congresswoman considered herself a person of color.
"There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a 'woman of color,' because she's not! She's a rich, entitled white lady."
Calling her a "pampered, obnoxious ski bunny," Carlson said Ocasio-Cortez was someone who would ask others to pull up the mask while standing in a lift line.
"They're all the same, it doesn't matter what shade they are."
Sharing a video from his segment on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez called him a "p*ndejo," referring to the Spanish word meaning "a*shole" or "idiot."
Her mother is from Puerto Rico and her father is from the Bronx. In her own words, she describes herself as a woman of color.