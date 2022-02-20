"Libelous harassment": AOC calls out Tucker Carlson for comments on her racial identity 

On February 19, United States Representative AOC, full name Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson after his "booty call" comment on his show, stating it to be a "libelous harassment."

As part of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight on February 18, the host discussed the book 'Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC,' written by New York Magazine editor and author Lisa Miller. In one of his segments, the host took aim at the lawmaker.

The book details Ocasio-Cortez's rise to prominence in New York politics. It also features a chapter about her early life and her historic election in 2018.

The video shows Ocasio-Cortez assembling a coffee table in her apartment in a portion of a video she posted online in 2018 while saying pointedly, "I'm alone today." Additionally, she said that she was exhausted.

"Is it just us, or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step from, 'What are you wearing?' Either way, it's a little strange. It's definitely oversharing and yet, according to the book, oversharing is the key to Sandy Cortez's success."

Carlson refers to AOC as "Sandy."

Responding to Tucker's remarks, AOC took to her Twitter handle to state that the news host only takes a dig at people who don't have the resources for protection.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC It’s not within the realm of political commentary, & it’s not just me. He regularly targets people that do not have access to resources for protection. Once he gets to fantasizing about “booty calls” of women on national TV I cease to see the political value outside of incitement It’s not within the realm of political commentary, & it’s not just me. He regularly targets people that do not have access to resources for protection. Once he gets to fantasizing about “booty calls” of women on national TV I cease to see the political value outside of incitement

She also made a remark on why Carlson gets permitted to "harass people" that they have to manage for their own security.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC I genuinely want to know why Tucker Carlson is allowed/paid to engage in clear, targeted, libelous harassment that endangers people &drives so many violent threats that ppl have to fundraise for their own safety.



Twitter reaction on AOC and Tucker Carlson's remarks

Within minutes of going live with the segment, Carlson was slammed on Twitter with users siding with the congresswoman.

Shanlon Wu @shanlonwu Kudos to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out Tucker Carlson's racist claim that he can judge who is a person of color & whether they are the proper shade of color & his misogynistic objectification of women in an effort to control them. @AOC Kudos to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling out Tucker Carlson's racist claim that he can judge who is a person of color & whether they are the proper shade of color & his misogynistic objectification of women in an effort to control them. @AOC

9fm @aJellyElectric @AOC Tucker Carlson is what happens when the most hated kid in high school eventually gets his own TV program. @AOC Tucker Carlson is what happens when the most hated kid in high school eventually gets his own TV program.

David Weissman @davidmweissman Tucker Carlson is a good example of why the right and Fox News hates accountability by using the phrases “cancel culture.” Because, if any other commentator on any other news network said what Tucker said about @AOC , they would have been fired. Tucker Carlson is a good example of why the right and Fox News hates accountability by using the phrases “cancel culture.” Because, if any other commentator on any other news network said what Tucker said about @AOC, they would have been fired.

Rex Zane @rexzane1 Whether it's Hillary, AOC, or Liz Cheney, nothing pisses off conservative men like Tucker Carlson more than a woman who knows what she's doing. Whether it's Hillary, AOC, or Liz Cheney, nothing pisses off conservative men like Tucker Carlson more than a woman who knows what she's doing.

Lakota Man @LakotaMan1 Sean Spicer whining about Jen Psaki. Tucker Carlson lamenting AOC. Trump still bemoaning Hillary. Why do Republican “men” — feel so threatened by empowered women? Sean Spicer whining about Jen Psaki. Tucker Carlson lamenting AOC. Trump still bemoaning Hillary. Why do Republican “men” — feel so threatened by empowered women?

Mark @Markfry809 Happiness is watching AOC emasculate a misogynist creep like Tucker Carlson. Happiness is watching AOC emasculate a misogynist creep like Tucker Carlson.

However, some Twitter users supported Tucker Carlson for his remarks while taking digs at AOC.

Mike Welsome @MDubz24 @AOC Tucker has an hour long show 5 days a week. Each week he talks to us for 5 hours (minus commercials) where he backs up any claim he makes. You just make claims none of which are backed up by anything other than- because I said so. Go on his show and correct him… 1/2 @AOC Tucker has an hour long show 5 days a week. Each week he talks to us for 5 hours (minus commercials) where he backs up any claim he makes. You just make claims none of which are backed up by anything other than- because I said so. Go on his show and correct him… 1/2

Not Woke @NeverGonnaWoke @AOC Said a member of Congress who clearly has never read the constitution. Tucker is a host of a cable news show. We live in a free country. People are allowed to say what they want in a free country. You don’t get to cancel speech you don’t like. @AOC Said a member of Congress who clearly has never read the constitution. Tucker is a host of a cable news show. We live in a free country. People are allowed to say what they want in a free country. You don’t get to cancel speech you don’t like.

Brigitte Gabriel @ACTBrigitte Why is AOC so obsessed with Tucker Carlson? Why is AOC so obsessed with Tucker Carlson?

thebradfordfile @thebradfordfile I would rather have my teenage daughters listen to Tucker Carlson than AOC. I would rather have my teenage daughters listen to Tucker Carlson than AOC.

The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 @ColumbiaBugle Soon AOC is going to claim that Tucker Carlson is an "INSURRECTIONIST" for making fun of her makeup videos. Soon AOC is going to claim that Tucker Carlson is an "INSURRECTIONIST" for making fun of her makeup videos. https://t.co/bURC3lTXox

Vince Langman @LangmanVince AOC is spending her entire weekend crying about Tucker Carlson 🤣🤣 AOC is spending her entire weekend crying about Tucker Carlson 🤣🤣

Tucker Carlson also called AOC an 'entitled white lady'

In another tweet, the congresswoman also referred to Carlson as a "creep" after he claimed that she was not a woman of color.

Calling her a "rich, entitled white lady," in his show segment, Carlson said that Ocasio-Cortez was "white" despite her "shade."

Carlson took exception to the book's authors stating that she lived "fully out loud while female," asking if it was a transgender thing, before arguing that "no one has done more personally to degrade American womanhood."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC Acyn @Acyn Tucker says AOC is not a woman of color and calls her rich entitled white lady Tucker says AOC is not a woman of color and calls her rich entitled white lady https://t.co/LuFQXfXiZe This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo twitter.com/acyn/status/14… This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo twitter.com/acyn/status/14…

After showing a video of Ocasio-Cortez applying makeup and discussing her difficulties in being taken seriously as a young woman of color, Carlson called her "dumb" and implied it was "absurd" that the Hispanic congresswoman considered herself a person of color.

"There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a 'woman of color,' because she's not! She's a rich, entitled white lady."

Calling her a "pampered, obnoxious ski bunny," Carlson said Ocasio-Cortez was someone who would ask others to pull up the mask while standing in a lift line.

"They're all the same, it doesn't matter what shade they are."

Sharing a video from his segment on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez called him a "p*ndejo," referring to the Spanish word meaning "a*shole" or "idiot."

Her mother is from Puerto Rico and her father is from the Bronx. In her own words, she describes herself as a woman of color.

Edited by R. Elahi