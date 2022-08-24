AP Dhillon North American Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more 

Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon is set to embark on a North American tour. The Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer announced his "Out of This World Tour" for 2022 on August 23.

The 10-city tour will mark Dhillon's first in North America. The tour will begin on October 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Shinda Kahlon and Gurinder Gill are expected to join the singer for the tour. The tour will also stop in Calgary, Houston, Chicago, and other cities before wrapping up on Friday, November 4 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

AP Dhillon North American tour dates and venues

Scotiabank Arena @ScotiabankArena JUST ANNOUNCED: AP Dhillon is bringing the Out Of This World Tour to #ScotiabankArena on October 16! Tickets on sale August 26 at 10am. Sign up to be a LIVE Insider for show details: bit.ly/33lsyP8 JUST ANNOUNCED: AP Dhillon is bringing the Out Of This World Tour to #ScotiabankArena on October 16! Tickets on sale August 26 at 10am. Sign up to be a LIVE Insider for show details: bit.ly/33lsyP8 https://t.co/ggRRnzNFu6

General tickets for AP Dhillon's show will go on sale at livenation.com on Friday, August 26 at 10 am local time. Beginning Thursday, August 25 at 10 am through 10pm local time, fans will have access to a special Spotify presale.

Following Dhillon's Instagram post, there will be another presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Fans can use the code APPLAUSE to access the presale.

Ticket prices are still being determined, and more information regarding the same will be revealed in the coming days.

@apdhillxn Taking social media by storm 🌪️ AP Dhillon is bringing his Out Of This World Tour here on November 4! Get your presale tickets tomorrow at 10am using code: APPLAUSE. General on sale this Friday at 10am. Taking social media by storm 🌪️ AP Dhillon is bringing his Out Of This World Tour here on November 4! Get your presale tickets tomorrow at 10am using code: APPLAUSE. General on sale this Friday at 10am.🔗 bit.ly/3PClj7C🎤 @apdhillxn https://t.co/pr8SDZwyEy

AP DHILLON "OUT OF THIS WORLD" 2022 TOUR DATES:

Saturday, October 08 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Sunday, October 09 – Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

Tuesday, October 11 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Center

Friday, October 14 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Sunday, October 16 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Monday, October 17 – Chicago, Illinois – House of Blues Chicago

Wednesday, October 19 – New York, New York – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Saturday, October 22 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tuesday, November 01 – San Francisco, California – The Masonic

Friday, November 04 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Palladium

AP Dhillon has taken Punjabi pop music to new heights and achieved international acclaim. The singer has already established himself as one of the most successful artists in Punjabi music, and his career is undoubtedly just getting started.

The singer's last tour was back in November 2021 where he went on a six-city "Takeover Tour" across India. On the "Takeover Tour," he was joined by frequent collaborators serving as supporting artists such as singer-lyricist Shinda Kahlon, rapper GMINXR, and singer-rapper Gurinder Gill.

The six-day-long tour saw him perform across the cities of Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Goa, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

More about the singer

AP Dhillon recently released a new song, Summer High. The song is produced and sung by the singer while the lyrics are by Shinda Kahlon. The music for the song was created by Pvli and Sach.

Summer High had piqued the audience's interest, as it was AP's first track of 2022.

Dhillon made his debut in 2019 with the singles Fake and Faraar. He charted a string of singles in the United Kingdom before releasing his debut LP Not by Chance in late 2020. Last year, he released Hidden Gems as a follow-up. Dhillon frequently works with artists such as Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

