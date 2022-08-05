“The words oozed acceptance”: Gurbax and Burrah release melodious track 'Bliss' featuring MC Altaf 

Mumbai-based rapper MC Altaf has partnered up with DJ Gurbax and Punjabi singer Burrah for a new single, Bliss, that launched on Thursday, August 4.

The song was produced under Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang.

The trio has tried to create a contemporary track that tries to convey "authentic and not-so-stereotypical" thoughts and wishes of the "middle-class." It is described as a "soothing and almost therapeutic track" that "delivers a message of peace, love, and positivity among humanity."

The track has garnered over 20k views on YouTube since its release yesterday.

Burrah came up with the song while recovering from a major injury in 2020

While talking about the song, Burrah, also known as Jasdeep Singh, explained that he came up with the lyrics while recovering from an injury that left him paralyzed for days. He added:

"Even though I wasn’t able to release new music, I still kept at it while recovering and during one of my studio sessions I met GURBAX where he played me a catchy beat, which he didn’t really like at first but I vibed with it."

The singer said that when he started writing the song, "the lyrics just flew out," and it only took somewhere between 10-15 minutes to come up with the first draft. Burrah shared that the words of the song "oozed acceptance" and added:

"I wrote the chorus, verse as well as bridge. I guess it was mostly an innocent moment of allowing the forever embracing being, inner child, to sing whatever it wanted."

While speaking about the name of the song, Burrah explained:

"There’s a confident presence and playfulness that you cannot describe in words - it is not achieved, and it can never be externally achieved, it’s just there. That state of acceptance and presence probably is 'Bliss,' hence, the project title."

He also said he was "grateful" for their collaboration with Gully Gang. The artist said:

"Fast forward to today, I’m grateful that this project is finally released with Gully Gang; it really warms my heart to express this and share it with you all.”

The singer explained that MC Altaf loved the song when he first heard it in March 2021. The rapper created a verse that synced with the song's vibe and "fell into place as if it was destined to be."

MC Altaf says he found the song "quite unique and full of feels"

Altaf Shaikh, who goes by the stage name MC Altaf, sang the rap verse in the song. He is known for teaching the ‘Bambaiya’ dialect to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The hip-hop artist said that while he usually raps about "social issues," Bliss gave him an outlet to divert from it and sing about "spirituality."

He said:

"I found it to be quite unique and full of feels. I saw the track going in the R'n'B zone and the guitars gave me a direction to write about something more spiritual. "

The singer also added:

"I usually talk about social issues but when I heard ‘Bliss’ I steered towards spirituality because I believe in a higher power and that’s why my verse beings with ‘banaya usne khoobsurat iss jaha ko."

The artist said that Bliss was a project where he praised the "almighty, preserving our humanity, and being kind-hearted." However, the artist seemed concerned about the success of the song, explaining that songs like Bliss are not common in the Indian market. He clarified by saying:

"We usually don’t see such projects hit the Indian music circuit since it cross-overs multiple genres and styles while keeping each artist’s individuality intact. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping our fans like it."

A similar sentiment was shared by Kunaal Gurbaxani, aka Gurbax. The Bengaluru-based DJ and producer has made a name for himself in the Indian bass music scene. The creator said Bliss is "soulful with a fresh hint of nostalgia" that "stays true to its name and is a track that you just get lost in."

The celebrated DJ complimented his fellow artists by saying:

"Burrah and Altaf’s energy complement each other seamlessly and it’s easily one of the most special projects I have been a part of."

Some information about the trio behind 'Bliss'

Gurbax, Burrah, and MC Altaf are Indian musicians popular in their field of music.

Gurbax is a well-known DJ from Bangalore who discovered his love for Bass while attending college in Atlanta. He has worked in making electronic music and has performed at some of the major Indian music festivals like VH1 Supersonic, NH7 Weekender, TimeOut72, YouTube FanFest, Red Bull Tour Bus, etc.

He has also toured internationally, sharing stages with artists like Steve Aoki, Wiz Khalifa, Marshmello, and many more.

The artist has released independent music like Boom Shankar, Aghori, and Aatank. He has also organized a successful crowd-funded music video + music and art festival called the Boom Shankar Festival in 2015.

Burrah is a 27-year-old Punjabi musician known for having a "folksy tone" in his music. He began his creative journey in 2015 while working for The Viral Fever. He is also a founding member of TVF’s sister channel, The Timeliners.

The artist worked as a writer on the shows and wrote over 70+ comedy sketches and two web series in his career. He worked as a writer until 2017, after which he started his transition into music making. By 2018, Burrah had begun making music full-time.

MC Altaf is a young hip-hop artist hailing from Dharavi, Mumbai. Dharavi has produced some of the finest rap artists in India. The rapper has a clean approach to his music and creates well-thought-out verses with clean delivery.

He was featured in the 2019 movie Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. The artist has collaborated with stars like DIVINE, D’Evil, Ranveer Singh, 7 Bantaiz, and more.

