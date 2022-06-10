K-pop rapper Dawn releases Stupid Cool comeback poster with pictures clicked by fiancée HyunA

Global K-pop sensation Dawn is returning to the music scene with a few exciting and refreshing bops. The rapper-songwriter recently announced his comeback and the upcoming release of his new single Stupid Cool. The rapper will return as a solo artist for the first time in two years.

To add to the authenticity of the visuals, the K-pop rapper chose his fiancée HyunA as his personal photographer. She is also a K-pop singer, songwriter and rapper, affiliated with the same agency as Dawn. Apart from being a spectacular K-pop musician, HyunA is certainly a good photographer as she captured some excellent images of her fiance and made an impressive poster for Dawn’s upcoming single.

Dawn debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group Pentagon back in 2016. The group is famously known for their songs Dantasystic and Critical Beauty. He was also a part of a unit called Triple H in 2017 with his Pentagon group mates Hui and HyunA, who were signed under the same label. The trio released fan-favorite tracks like 365 Fresh.

HyunA becomes Dawn's personal photographer for concept pictures of Stupid Cool

On June 9, 2022, the K-pop rapper took to his official Instagram profile to update fans about his upcoming new single Stupid Cool. Along with the announcement, the musician also introduced his personal photographer for the project and it was none other than his fiancée HyunA.

Dawn posed for HyunA calmly as she clicked several pictures for the concept photo. He waited patiently and was rewarded with amazing pictures where he looked strikingly handsome.

In one of his posts, the rapper showed HyunA squatting on a dusty floor and taking a picture of him in the sweltering heat. Her dedication to clicking the perfect pictures for her fiance's comeback definitely shows that the couple love helping and supporting each other professionally. The rapper captioned his post:

"The photographer for my upcoming single."

For the final poster, the Ping Pong rapper released a vibrant collage of three pictures of himself dressed in a pink and white ensemble. The background contained white, yellow, and blue hues to match the clothing. The poster definitely passed the vibe check for a fun summertime song.

In one of the close-up shots, he can be seen biting his lips playfully as his face is covered with lipstick stains.

HyunA also took to her official Instagram profile to post behind-the-scenes snippets of the rapper’s forthcoming single. Fans were thrilled to see the couple working together, even though HyunA is not going to accompany him in the musical composition. She is certainly helping to create hype for his comeback.

Dawn’s upcoming single is slated to release on June 16, 2022 at 6.00 PM KST. The new drop comes ten months after the release of his joint album with Hyuna, 1+1=1. The extended play released a total of four songs, and the title track Ping Pong became a fan-favorite because of its upbeat tune and colorful concept.

