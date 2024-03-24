“Apologize to her”: Leah McSweeney calls out Andy Cohen for allegedly trolling Kate Middleton prior cancer reveal

Andy Cohen recently came under fire from Leah McSweeney for the assumptions he allegedly made regarding Kate Middleton's absence during her cancer diagnosis.

On March 22, 2024, the American fashion designer shared her thoughts on Andy Cohen's conspiracy allegations surrounding Kate Middleton on her Instagram stories. She is furious at the speculations after the Princess of Wales recently disclosed that her cancer diagnosis was the actual cause.

McSweeney claimed in the statement posted to her Instagram account, that Cohen allegedly takes pleasure in treating women in a "cruel" way and that Kate is not an exception to it.

She went on to say that Cohen should apologize to Kate before urging others in positions of authority to exercise greater leadership.

She wrote,

“I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example.”

Leah McSweeney demanded that Andy Cohen apologize to Kate Middleton for trolling the Princess of Wales

Kate posted a health update in a video on Wednesday, March 20. It was the culmination of weeks of conjecture over her location and condition ever since her hospitalization in January 2024.

in the video, Kate said,

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.”

She further said,

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales restated her status as "well" and "getting stronger every day."

On the other hand, British comedian John Oliver, who recently appeared on Andy Cohen's talk show, cracked a joke on the Princess of Wales's health. However, when it became known that Middleton was not making public appearances because she had been diagnosed with cancer, it wasn't received well.

On March 12, during his Watch What Happens Live talk program, Cohen joined the rest of the world in sharing his thoughts about the whereabouts of The Princess of Wales. He discussed the subject with guest, Oliver.

During the show, Cohen asked,

"I have to ask you, what the f*ck is going on with Kate Middleton?"

Oliver then replied,

“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago."

In the past, Cohen had made jokes about Middleton's lack of public appearances. On X, he commented on a picture that was going around showing Middleton and Prince William at a nearby farm stall. He wrote,

“That ain’t Kate….”

Now, Leah McSweeney, the 41-year-old fashion designer, referred to Andy Cohen as someone who is “cruel to women” after these comments went viral. She went on to say that he goes after women mercilessly and urged that he apologizes to Kate Middleton.

She went on to say that Middleton is not an exception to Andy Cohen's habit of treating women badly. She further added that she hoped he would have the courtesy to apologize to her after she had disclosed her cancer diagnosis to the public.

Neither Leah McSweeney nor Andy Cohen has said anything further about it. Further, no recent news has been uploaded by Kate Middleton regarding her health either.