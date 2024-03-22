“I love being at home”: Drew Barrymore goes viral after giving a glimpse of her relatable life and normal home

American actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore recently gave a glimpse of her “simple” home in New York. The clip soon went viral, with fans complimenting the artist's normal lifestyle.

The 49-year-old posted on TikTok on March 20, touring different rooms in her house. She wrote in the text over the video, which recited the audio about spending time at home.

"I know everyone thinks it’s boring but really, it’s not. It’s the least boring thing. I am a really happy little hermit. I love being at home. I never want to go anywhere."

The home's contrast to the other celebrities' lavish residences surprised netizens online. The clip currently has more than 425,400 views.

Drew Barrymore surprises fans with her simple home

Drew Barrymore is being praised online for her humble lifestyle and her love for being a “happy little hermit.” She posted a 15-second clip of her apartment in New York that soon went viral and featured her in different rooms.

The viral video was set to audio on the app in which actor Michelle Keegan and broadcaster Fearne Cotton describe how much they “like staying in.” She captioned the post,

"I love staying in."

Along with the video, Drew Barrymore's seemingly normal actions also made the fans feel relatable. She was wearing a comfortable oversized T-shirt and gray sweatpants as she cooked herself eggs on the stove in her kitchen. She then tried on clothes in her small walk-in closet.

The actress put on a beige vest over her pajamas and a large hat while she stood in her room. The space featured her racks of clothing on the wall and a tall white dresser, which stood below two pictures on the wall, as per the TikTok video.

Drew Barrymore moved on back into her kitchen, only to put her foot on her filter to serve herself some water in a glass. She then took a sip off her cup as she stood in front of her refrigerator, which was next to a countertop and shelves of other items to make drinks.

The video concluded with the star sitting at her dining room table with her meal and watching TV. The place had a colorful tablecloth with plates of food scraps in front of her.

Drew Barrymore had also shared a different clip of herself in her bathroom earlier this week. She was showcasing some of the products from Papatui, Dwayne Johnson’s skincare brand. The actress explained that she was using the product to take care of her tattoos.

Her bathroom showed dozens of picture frames on the walls, and she checked the tile at the top of the walls in the shower. The mom of two also had a striped towel hanging atop her glass shower door and on the rail outside it.

Drew Barrymore is currently single; however, she is open to dating and lives with her children, as per her words in her show. She has two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.