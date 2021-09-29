Arashi's Sakurai and Aiba tie the knot with their partners, Twitter filled with mixed emotions

September 28 was a tough day for many J-pop fans, as Arashi's Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba announced their respective marriages. The sudden news left the entire J-pop industry shocked.

Sakurai and Aiba are part of one of the biggest J-pop bands, Arashi. They announced their respective marriages on the group’s official fan club website, along with their agency, Johnny & Associates Inc., telling the same. Both Sakurai and Aiba’s partners are non-entertainers, as shared by the agency.

Two more Arashi members have now tied the knot. The 39-year-old Sho Sakurai and 38-year-old Masaki Aiba took to their official fan club to announce the marriage news. Even though they were announced together on September 28, the idols registered the marriages on different days of the month.

Both Sakurai and Aiba shared heartfelt messages with the announcement, calling this new step in their lives “a milestone.” They also asked for their fans’ continuous support, promising that they’ll work even harder in the future.

Read Sakurai’s message below:

♡𝓡 #スノマニ @loverinnnix Greetings from Sho Sakurai ❤️ (1/3)



To everyone in FC:

Thank you for your constant support.

There’s something I would like to tell all of you before others.

I, Sakurai Sho, got married.

For Aiba, the idol wrote a simple message asking for support too.

Transitions 🌩 🌈Smile again @transitions0101 [FC message 28/9, Aiba Masaki]



💚Dear FC members,



Thank you for your continued support.



According to various sources, Sakurai dated his wife for two years, and she is his university classmate. Some reports reveal she still works at a TV station, while others share that she was a former employee.

According to sources, Aiba met his wife more than a decade ago, and they have been dating each other for a decade.

Arashi fans react to Sakurai and Aiba's marriage news

The wedding news surprised fans as the framed headlines indicated the members married each other. Reports put up titles such as “Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba Marriage Announcement” or “Arashi’s Sakurai and Aiba announce double marriage.”

Check out some reactions below:

✩ 相葉さん、結婚おめでとう @5stormninja The chocolates Jonis sent to the media with a card that says “Greetings from Sho Sakurai & Masaki Aiba”



exceleron @exceleron1 "Arashi's Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba announced their marriage..." wtf for a second I thought gay marriage is now legal in Japan "Arashi's Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba announced their marriage..." wtf for a second I thought gay marriage is now legal in Japan https://t.co/bMnUh9CLCp

🍕🇮🇹 ゆうき ❄ 'not to each other' @yuuki_nimomiya NOT SAKURAIBA MARRIAGE TRENDING HAHAHAH I love them, they really went "let's announce the marriage on the same day so it looks like we married each other" 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I'M ROFLING NOT SAKURAIBA MARRIAGE TRENDING HAHAHAH I love them, they really went "let's announce the marriage on the same day so it looks like we married each other" 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I'M ROFLING https://t.co/kxsR140Hd2

Transitions 🌩 🌈Smile again @transitions0101 You can imagine my confusion when I first got to know about the Sakuraiba marriage news and all I saw was this screen shot. You can imagine my confusion when I first got to know about the Sakuraiba marriage news and all I saw was this screen shot. https://t.co/dd1smntar9

🍕🇮🇹 ゆうき ❄ 'not to each other' @yuuki_nimomiya Anyway this will stay in history because "Sakurai Sho and Aiba Masaki announce their marriage" seems just out of a fanfiction BEST HEADLINE EVER SAKURAIBA NATION STAYS WINNING UNTIL THE END Anyway this will stay in history because "Sakurai Sho and Aiba Masaki announce their marriage" seems just out of a fanfiction BEST HEADLINE EVER SAKURAIBA NATION STAYS WINNING UNTIL THE END

More about J-pop group, Arashi

Arashi is an iconic J-pop band that debuted in 1999. The five-member group announced their hiatus at the end of 2020, but Sakurai and Aiba have been active in solo activities.

The first Arashi member to get married is 38-year-old Kazunari Ninomiya, who married a television personality in 2019. Ninomiya became a father this year, in March.

The group now has two single members, leader Satoshi Onho (40) and Jun Matsumoto (38). With each member carving their path in various activities such as acting, anchoring, and more, fans will soon see more of the members.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar