Are Christopher Williams and Al B. Sure related? All about R&B singer’s family as he denies “coma” rumors 

R&B singer Christopher Williams has denied rumors related to his critical health condition. On Tuesday, November 9, singer-songwriter Al B. Sure took to Instagram to share that the former is reportedly in a coma.

He addressed the I’m Dreamin’ hitmaker as his “better-looking twin brother” requesting fans to pray for the singer’s recovery. The musician also shared old footage with Williams where the duo is seen discussing the latter’s career.

However, rumors about the singer’s ill-health were immediately shot down after a post on Christopher Williams’ official Facebook account clarified that he is not in a coma. It also mentioned that the musician is in “stable condition and resting comfortably”.

Meanwhile, the reason behind Al B. Sure’s update on Williams’ health remains unknown. According to Essence, both the singers have referred to each other as “brothers” over the years. They are reportedly cousins in real life but not related by blood.

A look into Christopher Williams’ family and relationships

Christopher Williams is a proud father to three children (Image via Getty Images)

Christopher Williams was born on 22 August 1967 and rose to fame in late 1980s with songs like I’m Dreamin’, Talk to Myself and Every Little Thing U Do. He is the nephew of acclaimed jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.

Williams was in a relationship with actress Halle Berry between 1991 and 1992. He is also a proud father to three children from his other past relationships. He shares son Justin Hylton with celebrity stylist Maya Hylton. The couple welcomed their child in 1988 and parted ways shortly after.

The following year the musician started dating actress Stacey Dash. The pair welcomed son Austin in 1991 before parting ways the same year.

Christopher Williams’ youngest child, daughter Cierra Barnes, was born in 1993. He shares her with former partner Heather Barnes. The recording artist shares a close bond with all of his children and often shares glimpses into their daily lives on his social media.

