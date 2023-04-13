"Are they twins?": Viral tweet claiming Dylan Mulvaney and Ben Shapiro are the same person sparks hilarious reactions

A tweet joking that Ben Shapiro and Dylan Mulvaney are the same people has gone viral on social media. The post was shared on April 7, 2023, by British journalist and host Nicholas Veniamin following Shaprio's comments about Mulvaney on his titular show on Dailywire.

Sharing a photo collage of the two, Veniamin jokingly questioned:

"Have you ever seen Ben Shaprio and Dylan Mulvaney in the same place at the same time?"

On his show, The Ben Shapiro Show, the conservative writer and media personality reacted to various big brands like BudLight, Tampx, Kate Spade, and Nike hiring Mulvaney to market their products. Speaking about BudLight, he remarked:

"BudLight a beer is promoting itself during March Madness, a male-oriented event by hiring a man who says he's a woman dressed as Audrey Hepburn to sell you (a) beer."

After Veniamin's tweet went viral, many internet users shared images comparing the two media personalities, stating they looked like twins.

"Breaking news of the year": Netizens react to Dylan Mulvaney v/s Ben Shapiro joke

Twitterati were quick to share hilarious memes and sarcastic quips to the joke about the two celebrities being the same person. One user compared the two with Clark Kent and Superman. Kent is the alter ego of the DC Comics superhero Superman.

Here are some other comments seen on Twitter:

How did Dylan Mulvaney become a key figure in the trans rights debate?

Following trans influencer star Dylan Mulvaney's Nike and BudLight paid partnership Instagram post, several conservative netizens demanded a boycott of any product that sponsored the social media personality. They went as far as to dig up old posts shared by her to create a detailed list of all the brands.

In her interview with iHeartPodcasts Onward with Rosie O'Donnell, Dylan remarked:

"The reason I think I’m an easy target is because I’m still new to this."

These reactions come at a time when Republicans are pushing for several anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ bills and legislatures ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential elections and a steep rise in violent crimes against transgender citizens.

According to The Hill, over 450 new bills have been introduced in 2023 alone targeting LGBTQ people in the United States, leaving many questioning their safety.

