“Ari’s Renaissance era BEGINS”: Fans react as Ariana Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ is rumored to be a house song inspired by Madonna

On Sunday, January 7, Ariana Grande announced that her new song, yes, and?, will be hitting streaming platforms on January 12, 2024. She unveiled the song on Instagram with a post featuring a hazy close-up of her face that appears to be the new single's cover.

The upcoming song has been confirmed to be the first single from Ariana's seventh full-length studio album and as per X account @USRadioUpdater, it is rumored to be a house song, a genre heavily indulging in alternative dance music, inspired by Madonna's Vogue, which was released back in 1990.

Rumors and speculations from fans are to be expected as they eagerly await the latest Ariana Grande single. With only a few days left for the single's release, fans won't have to wait long to confirm their speculations as the song will arrive on all streaming platforms this coming Friday.

Needless to say, fans are excited about this new release.

A netizen responds to news of the announcement shared by @ThePopTingz (Image via X/@YonceBarbie_)

Fans can't wait for Ariana Grande's new single, reportedly inspired by Madonna's Vogue

The two-time Grammy winner confirmed the new single will be part of her upcoming album, by reposting the song's announcement to her Instagram story with the caption:

"p.s. I couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well…….one of them!)."

As stated earlier, the teased single, scheduled for January 12, 2024, will allegedly indulge in disco alternative dance music similar to Madonna's Vogue.

Ariana Grande has publicly stated her love and admiration for Madonna several times, with the latter even appearing as a guest cameo in the music video for God is a Woman, in which she narrates a Pulp Fiction-inspired outro.

Although the rumor of her new single drawing inspiration from Madonna's Vogue is yet to be confirmed by Grande or her representatives, several news outlets have been reporting this speculation after the song's announcement. This led fans to take to X (Formerly Twitter) to express their excitement for the upcoming single.

A fan responds to the Madonna-Vogue rumor shared by @ThePopTingz (Image via X/@dannydevaneio)

A fan responds to the Madonna-Vogue rumor shared by @ThePopTingz (Image via X/@jennajozica)

A fan responds to the Madonna-Vogue rumour shared by @ThePopTingz (Image via X/@kappa_nyc)

Yes, and?: Everything you need to know about the build-up to Ariana Grande's upcoming release

Ariana Grande at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty / Frazer Harrison)

While the singer has been featured on several hit singles in recent years, Ariana Grande hasn’t released any solo albums since Positions in October 2020, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and also produced a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single with its title track, of the same name.

In December, last year, Ariana treated her fans to a glimpse of her recent studio sessions with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh through a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram.

These posts added to the major anticipation fans had for what the artist has in store for 2024. The singer spent most of last year teasing an upcoming project by providing glimpses into the making of her seventh album.

Ariana has been collaborating with longtime partners Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, for the "AG7" album, a name fans have creatively dubbed the project as it marks her seventh full-length album.

Grande's posts on Instagram included silent clips of her singing in the studio, pictures of her studio set up and captions revealing her dedication to the upcoming project teasing the album’s release later this year.

With her latest post, Ariana Grande fans finally have an official announcement on the new project, eagerly anticipating what promises to be a significant musical event in the singer's career.

Ariana Grande's Wicked: A story of Glinda and Elphaba's adventures

Amidst her musical endeavors, Ariana Grande has been busy making moves in the beauty and makeup industry while also filming her role for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Broadway musical hit, Wicked, where she plays "Glinda," cast opposite Cynthia Erivo's "Elphaba".

Expand Tweet

Wicked will be produced and distributed by Universal Studios and is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Since its 2004 Broadway debut, there have been talks about a film adaptation that has been in development since 2012.

In February 2021, Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians, was announced as the director of the live-action adaptation of Wicked. Ariana Grande was cast as Gilda later that year.

The movie was later split into two parts. Part one of this series will be released in theatres on November 27, 2024, while the second will premiere a year later, on November 25, 2025.