Ashley Park returns to Emily in Paris after major health scare

Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park has finally returned to filming following a major health scare in January. Park was admitted to the hospital for the first few weeks of 2024 after she developed tonsillitis during her December 2023 holidays.

This situation went beyond control when she developed "critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of [her] organs." She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Previously, the 32-year-old gave a health update to all her fans and assured them that she would be back on her feet in no time. It seems that the time has come now, as Park announced earlier today that she has returned to the sets of Emily in Paris, which will return with its fourth season soon.

Giving the update from her Instagram profile, Park wrote:

"First day back to work...Takin it slow, steady and stylin in Mindy’s shoes again…"

With her return comes immense relief from her large fanbase, who expressed their concerns when the star revealed her condition earlier.

What happened to Ashley Park?

Ashley Park developed a complication of tonsillitis, which led to septic shock, which in turn can be a life-threatening condition.

According to Healthline, sepsis is an infection that enters the bloodstream and affects a patient’s entire body and internal organs, leading to severe consequences at times.

The Cleveland Clinic describes septic shock as:

"Septic shock is the last and most severe stage of sepsis. Sepsis occurs when your immune system has an extreme reaction to an infection. The inflammation throughout your body can cause dangerously low blood pressure. You need immediate treatment if you have septic shock. Treatment may include antibiotics, oxygen and medication."

Ashley Park fully recovered from her condition and updated her fans on January 19 that she was all right now and grateful for her life and her fans.

Park also thanked her co-star Paul Forman for relentlessly being by her side throughout the long-drawn process of recovery. Forman was also reportedly with her during the vacation in December. She wrote:

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know."

Emily in Paris officially went back into production in January 2024 and is expected to return either in or before December of this year, following its typical schedule.

Now that Ashley Park is back in the mix, the shooting is expected to go smoothly.

