What happened to Emily in Paris star Ashley Park? Major health emergency explored

Ashley Park, the star of Emily in Paris, recently went through a severe health scare as the actress had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The 32-year-old updated fans about her health with a recent Instagram post on Friday.

Park was reportedly admitted to the hospital for the first few weeks of 2024 after she developed tonsillitis during a vacation in December. This further spiraled into "critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of [her] organs."

She revealed her condition through a series of Instagram pictures and a long write-up, where she also thanked Paul Forman, her co-star and rumored romantic partner, for staying by her side throughout this tough time.

The actress assured her fans that she was healing and she would soon be back to her very best.

"The only word I can think of is grateful" - Ashley Park on recovering from Septic Shock

Ashley Park suffered from Septic Shock as a complication of tonsillitis. This disease is quite scary and can even have life-threatening impacts. Now out of danger, Park gave an update about her health on her Instagram, saying:

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful....While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

A source told PEOPLE that Ashley was indeed very sick and she is still recovering slowly, hinting that it would be some time before the actress is back on her feet.

In the same post, Ashley Park went on to express her gratitude for Paul Forman, who stayed by her side throughout this ordeal. She added:

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know...I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

She also thanked her doctors and nurses in the hospital who took care of her and ended the post by addressing her fans:

"I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery … but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst...Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay."

Many fans and celebrities commented on the Emily in Paris star's post, sending her best wishes and a speedy recovery.

Septic Shock is described by NHS Inform as "a life-threatening condition that happens when your blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level after an infection."

So far, there have been no further updates about Ashley Park, but hopefully, it won't be long before we get to hear more from her or her team.