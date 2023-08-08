"Asking for another beating": Montgomery Riverfront brawl white family's relative triggers outrage with offensive American History X post 

A Facebook post shared by a relative of the white family involved in the Montgomery Riverfront brawl has triggered outrage as the context of the message appeared to be rooted in white supremacy. The since-deleted post shared by the nephew of the white woman who was struck with a chair contained the poster of the movie American History X, where the lead Edward Norton played a Neo-nazi supremacist. The caption of the post read:

“The guy hit my aunt with that chair while pressing Charges on Monday. We want a fairly fade this weekend on the boat.”

While the post appeared to have been deleted from the nephew Richard Jarrell Newton's Facebook page, a social media user named Harold Henderson posted a screenshot of the message. The seemingly threatening post outraged many on social media prompting one user to comment " not Asking for another beating.”

Image via Screengrab/Facebook

The post comes in the wake of a fight that broke out between several White individuals and a single Black man, identified as an on-duty dock worker, on August 5 2023. The fight started after the dock worker asked the white individuals who had docked a pontoon to move so a Riverboat could dock in its place.

A viral video of the incident, which appeared racially divided, showed a brawl break out after several black men jumped in to help the dock worker who was being pummeled to the ground by the white pontoon boaters.

During the brawl, a white woman, who was involved in the attack, was hit with a chair. In the wake of the incident, the nephew of the unidentified white woman Richard Jarrell Newton posted a racially charged message that has outraged many online.

While users condemned the since-deleted post, one person was stunned at the temerity of using an offensive American History X poster in connection with the racially divided incident.

“Not him posting that specific pic. The audacity!”

Convenience store owner Chase Shipman accused of lying about involvement in Montgomery Riverfront brawl

In the wake of the incident, police on Monday, August 7, announced that they have issued four active arrest warrants in connection to the Montgomery Riverfront brawl. However, authorities have not identified any suspects in the case. Meanwhile, a Facebook user posted a picture of the White family who instigated the fight with the Black man.

Meanwhile, netizens have identified one of the people detained shortly after the brawl broke out in Montgomery, Alabama. Chase Shipman, a local convenience store owner, was accused of participating in the conflict that escalated into a brawl over the weekend.

On Monday, in a since-deleted Facebook post, Shipman admitted that while he was present during the incident, he walked away before the conflict morphed into a full-blown brawl prompting authorities to detain multiple people at the scene. He said:

“I tried to stop it and realized that I could not, so I tried to get away. There is a video of me being the first to run away because what was happening was wrong and I did not want to be a part of it. I realize I have a business to run and represent and no charges were filed against me because I was not involved. I know it was wrong and it should have never happened.”

8403 Media @8403Media Chase Shipman owner of the Vasser Mini Mart in Selma, Al says he wasn’t involved in the brawl and tried to get away at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park before it erupted! pic.twitter.com/IDAZ03VAg0

However, Shipman, who runs the Vassers Mini Mart, located about 50 miles from Montgomery in Selma, has since deleted the account after he was accused of lying.

While Shipman initially denied his involvement in the brawl, images from the scene appeared to show him in handcuffs surrounded by police. It should be noted that authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the images.

Meanwhile, police have also not released the names of those detained in the Montgomery incident.