ATEEZ’s Wooyoung surprises fans with shirtless selfies on UNIVERSE

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung once again lived up to his title of being the most mischievous member who loves teasing fans. The 22-year-old idol broke the ATINY fandom when he shared multiple shirtless selfies on the fan-artist communication platform UNIVERSE.

The HALA HALA group is currently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to perform at the SARANGHAE KSA - Jeddah K-pop Festival 2022. The group had already started their rehearsals at the time of writing.

The eight-piece act enjoyed their stay in Saudi Arabia, which was evident by the fun time ATEEZ’s Wooyoung suggested on UNIVERSE.

Fans gush over ATEEZ’s Wooyoung's shirtless pictures

ATEEZ WOOYOUNG UNION @UnionWooyoung



- Hello

- I played in the water yesterday

- Huh? Hong Joongi hyung didn't play with us though

ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

- 📸

- We were actually supposed to do it together



ATINYs who were waiting for photos or videos from ATEEZ’s Jeddah performances, were treated to multiple photos from the group’s vocalist and dancer, Wooyoung. The idol enjoys the position of being one of the most mischievous and cheery members of the group. He never lets fans forget about it either.

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung created a stir in the ATINY fandom before going up on stage for the Jeddah K-pop Festival 2022. The idol came online on the UNIVERSE app to describe his adventures from a day prior. He shared that he had a fun time playing with water a day ago. He then proceeded to send selfies with his bare skin clearly on display.

He later also sent an adorable mirror selfie wearing a bathrobe and shared that his face was swollen after the water activities.

ATEEZ WOOYOUNG UNION @UnionWooyoung 📸 -

- There is this too

- 📸

- This I picked up after I got back to the room after it was all over 📸 -- There is this too- 📸- This I picked up after I got back to the room after it was all over https://t.co/U9G0CUJFmS

Furthermore, ATEEZ's Wooyoung thanked fans who welcomed them at the Saudi Arabia airport despite the weather being extremely hot. He then told fans to end their day on a good note and that he would be back on UNIVERSE the next day. He also promised to send them more photos from the Jeddah event later.

ATEEZ WOOYOUNG UNION @UnionWooyoung

- To go and perform!

- It's hot but there were a lot of fans who went out to the airport (yesterday) ㅠ

- Thank you 🏻

- He's here now 10 minutes before 1 PM!

Fans’ reaction to the pictures were all over the place as they couldn’t stop gushing over the idol. Showing skin is a big no-no in the K-pop industry, which makes even the smallest skin reveal a big deal for fans. Agencies usually censor stomach/abs, the back of the idol, or the neck, if too revealing.

⋆ @jwyloveclub jung wooyoung bigger than kpop jung wooyoung bigger than kpop https://t.co/88YX5QYy3U

ً @woosanstudio jung wooyoung from ateez broke twitter with his pics jung wooyoung from ateez broke twitter with his pics https://t.co/4XT2aD2Vf8

That was all the more reason why the ATINY fandom had a difficult time recovering from the pictures’ hold. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung’s name trended on the worldwide Twitter trends list in no time, showcasing how powerful the two images were to shake up the internet.

One fan commented that they “only have eyes for Jung Wooyoung” while another posted a screenshot sharing that his pictures broke their notifications limit on Twitter. Fans also used multiple memes to express their reactions towards the photos.

meesha | 07.29 | WAKE UP, THE WORLD @atzxmxxshx



(gonna take many business days to process those photos he sent btw ‍ 🫠) jung wooyoung broke my notifs ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ(gonna take many business days to process those photos he sent btw🫠) jung wooyoung broke my notifs ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ (gonna take many business days to process those photos he sent btw 😵‍💫🫠) https://t.co/WSm72MnD4s

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s rehearsal videos from Jeddah suggest that the fandom has a fun night ahead of them.

r @hwwa0 #ATEEZinJeddah already here it’s real i’m not dreaming y’all already here it’s real i’m not dreaming y’all 😭😭😭😭 #ATEEZinJeddah https://t.co/NWDnYHNBCw

The Jeddah K-pop Festival 2022 marks ATEEZ’s first visit to Saudi Arabia. The festival will be held from June 30 to July 2. Including the Deja Vu group, CIX, EVERGLOW and VICTON are also scheduled to perform at the event.

