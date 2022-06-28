Atlanta Subway shooting: One employee left dead as customer open fire at workers over sandwich

According to a report, an employee at a Subway in downtown Atlanta was killed after a customer shot them during an argument over mayonnaise on Sunday.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m, as per authorities. In a report by FOX5 Atlanta, location owner Willie Glenn was quoted as saying:

"Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich."

Frank-Time to disobey SCOTUS-Schaeffer @Frank_Schaeffer Subway customer shoots dead female worker and injures another because 'too much MAYO' was put on his sandwich. The shooting took place at a Circle K gas station on Northside Drive, Atlanta, at around 6.30pm on Sunday. And SCOTUS says we need more concealed weapons. Subway customer shoots dead female worker and injures another because 'too much MAYO' was put on his sandwich. The shooting took place at a Circle K gas station on Northside Drive, Atlanta, at around 6.30pm on Sunday. And SCOTUS says we need more concealed weapons.

Glenn called out the customer for escalating the situation and how "all hell broke loose."

Police confirmed that the customer not only killed a 26-year-old Subway employee but also wounded another 24-year-old Subway employee. The latter was rushed to surgery in critical condition.

Shooting at a Subway restaurant witnessed by victim's son

Location owner Willie Glenn stated that Subway employee's 5-year-old son was in the establishment at the time of the shooting and even saw his mother getting killed. Glenn even revealed that the Subway restaurant manager on duty fired back at the suspect but did not hit him. Glenn added,

"What is the world coming to, especially with our youth."

Speaking to reporters, Glenn said:

"They seem to be so hot-headed. Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It's scary out here."

Meanwhile, police have not immediately released the victim's or the suspect's identity.

John Drennen 🌳🇺🇦🕊️ @JRD_FTW99 #Shooting #Subway #GunControlNow @Independent So sad. A life gone because of a moment of madness. This is why the 2nd Amendment must go. Americans should only be allowed water pistols. I've seen phone footage of people brandishing guns over a parking space. #Atlanta @Independent So sad. A life gone because of a moment of madness. This is why the 2nd Amendment must go. Americans should only be allowed water pistols. I've seen phone footage of people brandishing guns over a parking space. #Atlanta #Shooting #Subway #GunControlNow

Speaking at a press conference, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said:

"Yes it's a sandwich, but more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict, having a conversation to just re-order a sandwich, decided to take actions in his hands. And now we have families who are devastated,"

Darin Schierbaum, the interim chief of police, said:

"We need individuals to talk out of their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime.

He added:

"We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich."

Authorities said that a similar incident occurred when a customer shot a Jack in the Box employee over a sauce.

S.G. @samaria_gabriel That Subway shooting irks me. You KILLED SOMEONE OVER MAYONNAISE. You shot someone else IN FRONT OF HER SON over MAYO?! Man I hope you rot in the deepest pits of hell. That Subway shooting irks me. You KILLED SOMEONE OVER MAYONNAISE. You shot someone else IN FRONT OF HER SON over MAYO?! Man I hope you rot in the deepest pits of hell.

A customer pulled into the Jack in the Box drive-thru at 3927 Aldine Mail Road and asked for more buttermilk. When he was told the additional sauce came with a surcharge, however, an argument ensued, authorities said.

The accused then pulled up to the front of the restaurant, where he engaged in a different argument with an off-duty employee waiting for his ride home, officials said.

Reportedly, the customer followed the employee in his vehicle and shot him. However, the latter's injuries were not serious, and he was treated for the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far