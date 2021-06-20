Austin McBroom announces Battle of the Platforms 2 in ACE Family's new YouTube video

Austin McBroom has announced Battle of the Platforms 2 in a new ACE Family video uploaded on June 19th.

The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, was organized by Social Gloves and featured multiple YouTubers boxing Tiktokers on June 6th. The event was hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, where it commenced at 8 p.m. EST.

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall headlined the fight, with the former winning by a knockout in the third round.

Austin McBroom emotional over hate

On Saturday afternoon, the ACE Family riled up the crowd when posting a video titled, "THIS IS WHAT REALLY HAPPENED!!!" In the video, they detailed the events before and after the big fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall.

Towards the end of the video, Austin McBroom is seen crying and getting emotional over the gargantuan amount of hate he has been receiving from fans of his opponent.

"I have so much pressure on me, like with everything I do. It's f***ed up bro, like this sh** is way bigger than anyone could ever imagine for me."

The ACE Family patriarch then continued stating how he has done a lot for his family yet has accumulated many "haters."

"You don't even know, like this sh** is more than it can be explained, when you're doing such a successful job, whatever you do and someone wants to break you down."

Austin then continued to speak out about how he felt receiving so much backlash after the fight.

"I know when I leave here, I'm gonna have even more haters telling me that I'm sh**ty, telling me my family's sh**ty, people always got something to say. Can't even live my life no more bro."

Fans go wild Austin McBroom announces Battle of the Platforms 2

At the very end of the YouTube video, Austin announced part two of the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the second YouTubers vs TikTokers event. After the first event had been a success, many were curious if more fights would follow.

LETS GO GREAT EVENT — haz (@hazfreebread) June 19, 2021

I hate to admit it as I went in on @socialgloves over th GIB thing however I have to admit they did run the best show by far. And as long as they weren't involved with the GIB draw and they put on another great card They deserve my PPV buy especially if they were innocent — King_Toad (@Toads_Tiddies) June 19, 2021

Ngl I wanna see more. Ksi vs austin as a warm up for ksi, then we can see ksi whoop one more person before a jake fight at the beginning of 2022. Hope it pans out that way at least — Elijah/R3ckless (@R3cklesslikespp) June 19, 2021

😱😱 — Esvii Torres (@Esvii_97) June 19, 2021

IM WITH YOU BRO @AustinMcbroom — Jenny Hernandez (@Vortexuna) June 19, 2021

So how can I get on the undercard??? Let me represent the tech youtube community!! Lets go!💪💪 — Josh Quinonez (@Josh_Quinonez) June 20, 2021

The 1st was probably the beat event held by influencers so im happy there will be a 2nd don’t change anything except the judges — Fatalis (@_Fataliss_) June 19, 2021

KSI VS MCBROOM TEMPER VS LOGAN — CRINGEY_on_YT (@Cringey86130298) June 20, 2021

Despite announcing the second Battle of the Platforms event, Austin has not confirmed who he may be fighting next.

