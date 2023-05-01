On Friday, April 28, Pincrest High School student Avery Slatcher was stabbed after she allegedly attempted to end a relationship with the unnamed perpetrator. Slatcher survived but was left in critical condition after the incident. Family friend Erika Nickel has started a GoFundMe to assist Avery Slatcher's relatives in helping her get the medical care she needs.

Trigger warning: This article contains information regarding violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

Moore County Schools @MooreSchools This morning, a serious incident occured at Pinecrest High School. Students and staff are safe and the school has resumed a normal schedule for the remainder of today. See the attached press release for more information. This morning, a serious incident occured at Pinecrest High School. Students and staff are safe and the school has resumed a normal schedule for the remainder of today. See the attached press release for more information. https://t.co/rX6ebNYFki

The fundraiser, which aims to raise $75,000, has raised over $54,000 as of May 1. The perpetrator of the stabbing has been detained by police, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

The circumstances that led to Avery Slatcher's stabbing at Pinecrest High

WRAL reported that the stabbing occurred at approximately 8:45 am in the parking lot of the Pinecrest High School theater building. Avery Slatcher was ending a relationship with the perpetrator, who is said to have stabbed her multiple times in response.

A.P. Dillon @APDillon_



"Multiple agencies responded to the incident including EMS. A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated"

#nced #ncga There was apparently a serious assault at Pinecrest High School in Moore County prior to the start of the school day today."Multiple agencies responded to the incident including EMS. A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated" There was apparently a serious assault at Pinecrest High School in Moore County prior to the start of the school day today. "Multiple agencies responded to the incident including EMS. A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated"#nced #ncga https://t.co/pMs3FniCqP

Students at the scene described the incident to local reporters.

Student Austin Fry said:

"There [were] issues between them in a relationship, and I guess he decided to take it a different way. He just came up and then stabbed her like five times in the stomach and one time in the hand."

Local authorities said that certain students took action and risked harm to themselves in order to prevent the suspect from hurting anyone else. They said that the suspect attempted to flee the scene, but several students stopped him. Afterwards, authorities were called and the school was placed on lockdown. Responders proceeded to airlift Avery Slatcher to the UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

A.P. Dillon @APDillon_

The assault was "a stabbing" that "occurred involving two students in the auditorium parking lot"



#nced twitter.com/APDillon_/stat… A.P. Dillon @APDillon_



"Multiple agencies responded to the incident including EMS. A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated"

#nced #ncga There was apparently a serious assault at Pinecrest High School in Moore County prior to the start of the school day today."Multiple agencies responded to the incident including EMS. A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated" There was apparently a serious assault at Pinecrest High School in Moore County prior to the start of the school day today. "Multiple agencies responded to the incident including EMS. A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated"#nced #ncga https://t.co/pMs3FniCqP Update on the assault at Pinecrest High in Moore County earlier today.The assault was "a stabbing" that "occurred involving two students in the auditorium parking lot" Update on the assault at Pinecrest High in Moore County earlier today. The assault was "a stabbing" that "occurred involving two students in the auditorium parking lot"#nced twitter.com/APDillon_/stat… https://t.co/AR6wBiHVL8

The Slatcher family thanked the community for the way they responded to the incident, as well as the support they are receiving as Avery Slatcher recovers in the hospital.

On the GoFundMe page, Ericka Nickel posted a statement on behalf of the Slatcher family.

The statement read:

"Our family is extremely grateful for all of the support that has come from the community in so many ways. There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel, just as there are no words to describe the tragedy that has happened to our family."

The family also requested that students and other members of the community do not spread rumors in the wake of the incident, as it may risk influencing the ongoing investigation. They also added that Avery's siblings are still at the school, and they don't want them to constantly hear about the assault from other students.

After the assault, a parent suggested that the school implement a program to help students deal with various emotions in a constructive way. The hope is that by aiding the teens, they can avoid bursts of violence that stem from relationship issues or other circumstances.

Poll : 0 votes