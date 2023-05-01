On Friday, April 28, Pincrest High School student Avery Slatcher was stabbed after she allegedly attempted to end a relationship with the unnamed perpetrator. Slatcher survived but was left in critical condition after the incident. Family friend Erika Nickel has started a GoFundMe to assist Avery Slatcher's relatives in helping her get the medical care she needs.
Trigger warning: This article contains information regarding violence. Reader's discretion is advised.
The fundraiser, which aims to raise $75,000, has raised over $54,000 as of May 1. The perpetrator of the stabbing has been detained by police, but the investigation is currently ongoing.
The circumstances that led to Avery Slatcher's stabbing at Pinecrest High
WRAL reported that the stabbing occurred at approximately 8:45 am in the parking lot of the Pinecrest High School theater building. Avery Slatcher was ending a relationship with the perpetrator, who is said to have stabbed her multiple times in response.
Students at the scene described the incident to local reporters.
Student Austin Fry said:
"There [were] issues between them in a relationship, and I guess he decided to take it a different way. He just came up and then stabbed her like five times in the stomach and one time in the hand."
Local authorities said that certain students took action and risked harm to themselves in order to prevent the suspect from hurting anyone else. They said that the suspect attempted to flee the scene, but several students stopped him. Afterwards, authorities were called and the school was placed on lockdown. Responders proceeded to airlift Avery Slatcher to the UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
The Slatcher family thanked the community for the way they responded to the incident, as well as the support they are receiving as Avery Slatcher recovers in the hospital.
On the GoFundMe page, Ericka Nickel posted a statement on behalf of the Slatcher family.
The statement read:
"Our family is extremely grateful for all of the support that has come from the community in so many ways. There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel, just as there are no words to describe the tragedy that has happened to our family."
The family also requested that students and other members of the community do not spread rumors in the wake of the incident, as it may risk influencing the ongoing investigation. They also added that Avery's siblings are still at the school, and they don't want them to constantly hear about the assault from other students.
After the assault, a parent suggested that the school implement a program to help students deal with various emotions in a constructive way. The hope is that by aiding the teens, they can avoid bursts of violence that stem from relationship issues or other circumstances.