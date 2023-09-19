"Bad role model for kids": Lauren Boebert draws further criticism online after Texas Youth Summit scrubs her from speaker lineup 

Representative Lauren Boebert has been dropped as a guest speaker from a conservative youth conference after an inappropriate video of her recently went viral. On Friday, September 15, 2023, the Texas Youth Summit announced that the 36-year-old Colorado congresswoman would be a part of their conference through an Instagram post.

The event, aimed at young conservatives between the ages of 12 and 26, is scheduled to be held on September 29 and 30 at The Woodlands Marriott outside Houston, Texas. Promoting Boebert's presence, the summit team initially praised her for being a "devout Christian who seeks to honor God in all that she does," and added:

"(She) is known for her support of the Second Amendment, and at last year's Texas Youth Summit, she wore a gun on her hip."

Over the weekend, however, news of Lauren Boebert being removed from a September 10 production of Beetlejuice went viral. As per AP News, audience members accused the Republican of vaping, taking photographs with the flash turned on, and engaging in inappropriate behavior with the man she was attending the show with.

The incident drew harsh criticism from the public and politicians alike. By Monday, Lauren Boebert was quietly removed from all marketing materials for the summit.

Needless to say, internet users were quick to call out the politician, stating that she was a bad role model for kids.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @HereLiesBlueDog)

"Got caught with hand on the pickle jar!" Netizens slam Lauren Boebert, call her out for poor judgment

As news of Lauren Boebert's behavior at the Beetlejuice musical spiraled, Twitterati was quick to express their disappointment at the congresswoman. They brought up past actions and arrest records to harshly criticize her behavior.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @William92947006)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Ltngblt00)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @CFox46391559)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @TeddyBEquality)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @prettypup)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @silquantum)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @bjh5150)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Lucialicious22)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @thebostongirl1)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @tyrannus0580)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ripollel)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @LVturnaround)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @thejohnbronson)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @BigTimeGrandma)

The Texas Youth Summit aims to "counter the effects of the Left" by inspiring future generations. Besides Lauren Boebert - who has now been removed - other speakers included right-wing leaders and commentators such as Charlie Kirk, Congressman Byron Donalds, Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The summit team has not officially announced why Boebert was dropped.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old released a statement apologizing for the incident, stating that she "fell short of (her) values." However, she added that she did not remember vaping.

No other comments were released at the time of writing this article.