Trump University scam explored as Internet roasts Donald Trump Jr over student loan forgiveness tweets

Donald Trump Jr. was bashed online and reminded of his father's failed venture, Trump University, after he took a dig at President Joe Biden's latest scheme on student loan debt relief.
On August 25, the 44-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to criticize the newly announced program by the Biden administration, where federal student loan debts of up to $20,000 will be forgiven for people earning less than $125,000 per annum.
This is what he had to say:
"Why is there so much student debt? Because leftwing universities keep on raising tuition, while graduating kids with worthless degrees. That's why any solution to student debt that doesn't touch the billions of dollars sitting in the university endowments is an absolute scam!"
Trump Junior also remarked on legal scholar Laurence Tribe's tweet when the latter thanked the current president for his efforts.
He retweeted Tribe's post, adding a caption of his own, saying:
"Yes because thousands of Harvard Law grads need hard working blue collar workers to help them pay off their loans for them. Insane and disgusting."
This prompted criticism from several Twitter users and politicians who pointed out that the politician's father's Trump University was buried under lawsuits for scamming students.
Trump University scam explored
The now-defunct institution, Trump University, was founded in 2005. At the launch event of the university, former American President Donald Trump revealed his intention to "create a legacy as an educator" by “imparting lots of knowledge” in the sphere of real estate through this initiative.
The educational institution initiated the program by offering online classes but with time, switched to giving in-person lectures and mentorship services. However, Trump University only lasted for five years in which it duped thousands of students into paying fees for non-relevant information.
Several students alleged that the university used high-pressure sales tactics and false advertising to persuade them to attend free investor workshops where they would be sold costly educational packages with a promise to be guided by industry gurus.
As per American Progress, the real estate seminars included packages costing from $9,995 to $34,995 to learn the tips and tricks of excelling in the real estate business. However, the university did the exact opposite of what it had promised its students.
Even though the Trump University claimed 98 percent student satisfaction, many people had serious complaints about the cost, content, and methods used by the professors of the institution. Trump University attendees were also frequently urged to offer high marks on course assessment forms, regardless of their thoughts about the course, as per The New York Times.
Between 2010 and 2013, lawyers sued the institution over claims of "deceptive practices," and Trump faced three class action lawsuits.
In 2016, New York attorney Eric Schneiderman slammed Donald Trump for personally making $5 million from his "scam" university. While appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, he said:
“This never was a university. The fraud started with the name of the organization. It really was a fraud from beginning to end. Thousands of people paid millions of dollars believing that he would tell them his real estate secrets. And we know from his own sworn testimony … that he didn’t write the curriculum – none of them were his secrets.”
Although Donald Trump tried to fight back against the lawyer's public claims about his university by releasing a new advertisement showing former students Kent Moyer, Casey Hoban, and Michelle Gunn hailing the institution, The Guardian reported that none of the students were employed in the real estate business.
In 2018, a federal court announced a $25 million settlement between Donald Trump and the victims of his "scam." As per the court's orders, plaintiffs were anticipated to recover 80 to 90 percent of what they spent on Trump University classes.
In November 2016, a representative of the now-defunct institution stated that "all litigation involving Trump University" had been concluded.
Donald Trump Jr. was bashed online
After Donald Trump Jr. criticized Joe Biden administration's new scheme, several politicians and Twitter users slammed him on social media. Most users pointed out the politician's father's venture of Trump University and called him out for not knowing what he was saying.
He also mocked the politician for talking about "worthless degrees."
As of writing, Donald Trump Jr. has not commented on the backlash over the Trump University slams.