Trump University scam explored as Internet roasts Donald Trump Jr over student loan forgiveness tweets

Donald Trump Jr. was bashed online and reminded of his father's failed venture, Trump University, after he took a dig at President Joe Biden's latest scheme on student loan debt relief.

On August 25, the 44-year-old personality took to his Twitter handle to criticize the newly announced program by the Biden administration, where federal student loan debts of up to $20,000 will be forgiven for people earning less than $125,000 per annum.

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr Why is there so much student debt? Because leftwing universities keep on raising tuition, while graduating kids with worthless degrees.



This is what he had to say:

Trump Junior also remarked on legal scholar Laurence Tribe's tweet when the latter thanked the current president for his efforts.

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr Laurence Tribe @tribelaw

He retweeted Tribe's post, adding a caption of his own, saying:

This prompted criticism from several Twitter users and politicians who pointed out that the politician's father's Trump University was buried under lawsuits for scamming students.

Trump University scam explored

Donald Trump giving a speech at Trump Univeristy. (Image via Mario Tama/Getty)

The now-defunct institution, Trump University, was founded in 2005. At the launch event of the university, former American President Donald Trump revealed his intention to "create a legacy as an educator" by “imparting lots of knowledge” in the sphere of real estate through this initiative.

The educational institution initiated the program by offering online classes but with time, switched to giving in-person lectures and mentorship services. However, Trump University only lasted for five years in which it duped thousands of students into paying fees for non-relevant information.

Several students alleged that the university used high-pressure sales tactics and false advertising to persuade them to attend free investor workshops where they would be sold costly educational packages with a promise to be guided by industry gurus.

As per American Progress, the real estate seminars included packages costing from $9,995 to $34,995 to learn the tips and tricks of excelling in the real estate business. However, the university did the exact opposite of what it had promised its students.

Even though the Trump University claimed 98 percent student satisfaction, many people had serious complaints about the cost, content, and methods used by the professors of the institution. Trump University attendees were also frequently urged to offer high marks on course assessment forms, regardless of their thoughts about the course, as per The New York Times.

Between 2010 and 2013, lawyers sued the institution over claims of "deceptive practices," and Trump faced three class action lawsuits.

In 2016, New York attorney Eric Schneiderman slammed Donald Trump for personally making $5 million from his "scam" university. While appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, he said:

“This never was a university. The fraud started with the name of the organization. It really was a fraud from beginning to end. Thousands of people paid millions of dollars believing that he would tell them his real estate secrets. And we know from his own sworn testimony … that he didn’t write the curriculum – none of them were his secrets.”

Although Donald Trump tried to fight back against the lawyer's public claims about his university by releasing a new advertisement showing former students Kent Moyer, Casey Hoban, and Michelle Gunn hailing the institution, The Guardian reported that none of the students were employed in the real estate business.

In 2018, a federal court announced a $25 million settlement between Donald Trump and the victims of his "scam." As per the court's orders, plaintiffs were anticipated to recover 80 to 90 percent of what they spent on Trump University classes.

In November 2016, a representative of the now-defunct institution stated that "all litigation involving Trump University" had been concluded.

Donald Trump Jr. was bashed online

After Donald Trump Jr. criticized Joe Biden administration's new scheme, several politicians and Twitter users slammed him on social media. Most users pointed out the politician's father's venture of Trump University and called him out for not knowing what he was saying.

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Donald Trump scammed 9,000 students out of $42 million in the illegal unlicensed "Trump University" — tricking them into putting the "tuition" on their credit cards.

But sure, let's hear from the Trumps and their cronies about universities and student debt.



But sure, let’s hear from the Trumps and their cronies about universities and student debt. Donald Trump scammed 9,000 students out of $42 million in the illegal unlicensed “Trump University” — tricking them into putting the “tuition” on their credit cards. But sure, let’s hear from the Trumps and their cronies about universities and student debt.

He also mocked the politician for talking about "worthless degrees."

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell Don Jr. cries about colleges’ “worthless degrees”?



Trump University was not a university or even a licensed school at all — but it made fake “diplomas” for its students after they paid up to $35,000 a piece in “tuition.” Don Jr. cries about colleges’ “worthless degrees”?Trump University was not a university or even a licensed school at all — but it made fake “diplomas” for its students after they paid up to $35,000 a piece in “tuition.”

The All💕American Socialist @MTRichards400 Trump University was a fake school that quite literally schemed & scammed veterans & the elderly.

Donald Trump is unfit for human contact.



Donald Trump is unfit for human contact. Trump University was a fake school that quite literally schemed & scammed veterans & the elderly.Donald Trump is unfit for human contact.

Patriotic Moose & Lamb @geno_kusa Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr Canceling student debt is a tax on the most responsible people in the country.



Forcing people who worked hard to repay their loans or those who didn't have the luxury of going to college, to subsidize people who wasted $$$ on worthless gender study degrees is a slap in the face. Canceling student debt is a tax on the most responsible people in the country.Forcing people who worked hard to repay their loans or those who didn't have the luxury of going to college, to subsidize people who wasted $$$ on worthless gender study degrees is a slap in the face. Trump University scammed millions of dollars out of innocent people. Yet @DonaldJTrumpJr thinks he has the privilege to weigh in here. Go do another line Donnie. twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr… Trump University scammed millions of dollars out of innocent people. Yet @DonaldJTrumpJr thinks he has the privilege to weigh in here. Go do another line Donnie. twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr…

VillagesLady @LadyVillages @DonaldJTrumpJr Trump University? The biggest scam! Your father had to settle with those who were dumb enough to enroll. And speaking of scams, your family stole from a cancer charity. #TrumpGrift

Phoenix Mimi @mimi_phoenix Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr Why is there so much student debt? Because leftwing universities keep on raising tuition, while graduating kids with worthless degrees.



That's why any solution to student debt that doesn't touch the billions of dollars sitting in the university endowments is an absolute scam! Why is there so much student debt? Because leftwing universities keep on raising tuition, while graduating kids with worthless degrees. That's why any solution to student debt that doesn't touch the billions of dollars sitting in the university endowments is an absolute scam! Trump University??? Your entire family is such a joke. Trump University- another scam perpetuated by a pathetic narcissist. twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr… Trump University??? Your entire family is such a joke. Trump University- another scam perpetuated by a pathetic narcissist. twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr…

Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski @DonaldJTrumpJr Your dad defrauded students out of over 25 million dollars with Trump University, but please continue down the stupid path of crying about something you know nothing about.

D.L. Lee⁉️ @PopuliThe



D.L. Lee⁉️ @PopuliThe

The only thing more worthless than having a degree that says "Trump" on it, is having a birth certificate that does… @DonaldJTrumpJr A reminder that Trump "University" was up to $35,000 for a 3 day class on how to lie cheat and steal your way to the middle…

As of writing, Donald Trump Jr. has not commented on the backlash over the Trump University slams.

Edited by Susrita Das