Badland Hunters on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Badland Hunters, an upcoming Netflix film, takes place in the aftermath of Seoul's destruction into a post-apocalyptic barren terrain, chronicling the story of survival and vengeance. With remarkable competence and an innovative outlook surpassing that of its Western competitors, South Korea has solidly entrenched itself as a superpower.

Badland Hunters, which promises fans the same heart-pounding experiences that will keep their eyes glued to the screen, carries on this pattern from the compelling Train to Busan featuring Gong Yoo to the dramatic Sweet Home starring Song Kang. The film is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on January 26, 2024, at 8 am GMT and 3 am ET.

The story revolves around Nam-san (played by Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee), a sturdy local with absolutely nothing to dread, who stands out among the terrified people of the badlands. Nam-san decides to take matters into his own hands after he receives disturbing news that a close friend of his has been kidnapped by a deranged doctor who is performing forbidden experiments on humans.

Netflix original movie Badland Hunters: Trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

As a man sets out on a relentless search, a tenacious hunter named Nam-san (Don Lee) emerges as the unexpected hero on a sparse planet where the ruins of civilization struggle with anarchy. Nam-san decides to take against the bad powers at work after learning that a crazy doctor has kidnapped a close friend and is using them for cruel experiments.

The Badland Hunters teaser, released on January 12, 2024, gives viewers a glimpse of life in the hellish wasteland known as the "badlands," where those who survive can choose to be either the hunters or the prey. The brutality that characterizes daily life in this harsh area is commonplace; residents are too afraid to intervene and watch helplessly as people engage in frequent altercations.

The events of Badland Hunters take place in a dystopian version of Seoul, South Korea, which was devastated by a massive earthquake and is now an abandoned wasteland evocative of destroyed societies similar to the Mad Max movie series. The people living in this peaceful post-apocalyptic world are forced to view every day they survive as a privilege from earlier.

Nam-san, a persistent wasteland hunter whose deeds speak more strongly than words, stands in the middle of this barren landscape. His quiet resolve is alluded to in the trailer, as his fists do most of the talking.

After discovering that an insane physician is carrying out dangerous experiments on people, Nam-san, together with his reliable partner Choi Ji-wan (Lee Jun-young), leaves their boundaries and breaks into the psychotic doctor's lab.

Under the clinical exterior of the physician's laboratory, there is a sinister secret: Nam-san and Ji-wan are in grave danger from zombies, who may be the failed patients of the insane experiments.

Badland Hunters paints a vivid representation of a civilization in which humanity is disregarded, and survival at all costs is the primary priority while also showcasing the blatant brutality of nature. With its intense action scenes and thought-provoking moral quandaries, Badland Hunters will surely have viewers on the edge of their seats.

More about the cast and streaming of Badland Hunters

Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, plays Nam-san in the upcoming Netflix film Badland Hunters, a strong hunter stumbling through a chaotic world's wilderness. Assigned a dangerous quest, he embarks on a mission to save a teenager from the grasp of a psychotic physician.

Don Lee, a well-known figure in the Korean entertainment scene, contributes his seasoned competence to this post-apocalyptic thriller. Lee is no stranger to these kinds of challenging genres; his breakthrough role in Train to Busan cemented his place among South Korea's greatest performers. He added further roles to his resume in 2019 when he played Gilgamesh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals.

Lee Hee-jun plays the insane doctor Yang Gi-su in the movie Badland Hunters. Hee-jun has made a name for himself as an accomplished actor because of his extensive background in the Korean cinema and television industries. His work includes Mouse, Chimaera, and Steal Heart, among other projects.

Choi Ji-wan, a dependable friend of Nam-san, is portrayed by Lee Jun-young. He was most recently featured in Love and Leashes, an original romantic comedy on Netflix. Fellow Hallyu fans might remember Jun-young as a member of the popular boyband U-KISS. He made his screen debut in the 2017 television series Avengers Social Club.

In addition, South Korean actress Roh Jeong-eui from Our Beloved Summer and Jang Young-nam from the Netflix series Like Flowers in Sand and It's Okay to Not Be Okay will also be seen portraying their impeccable acting skills as part of the lead cast.

When registering for Netflix, viewers have various membership options to select from.

The Standard plan is $15.49 per month, while the Premium plan, which has more features, costs $22.99 monthly for those who want a superior user experience.

