Bailey Lentz GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Bobby Vivid's daughter raises nearly $18,000 after 16-year-old's unexpected death

TikTok star Bobby Vivid’s 16-year-old daughter, Bailey Lentz, was reportedly killed on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in a hit-and-run incident in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. The news was confirmed in a TikTok video by Bobby, who can be heard saying:

"I don’t know how to do this... Everybody loved Bailey, and she’s no longer with us"

Bobby Vivid's brother Adam then uploaded a follow-up video to the influencer's TikTok account to clarify what had happened. He explained that Bailey had died in a tragic accident and that Bobby would be taking a break. He added that there were reports that the suspect was apprehended.

According to Observer-Reporter, local authorities have arrested a Canadian man who goes by Mark Lucic.

Friends of the grieving family set up multiple GoFundMe pages to support them during this time of loss. Megan Harrier set up the first one on behalf of Bailey's mother, Danielle Lentz. In the description, she stated that the 16-year-old had her whole life ahead of her. The page received over $4000 in donations at the time of writing this article.

Another was set up by Jordan Jones, who explained that the donations would go towards Bailey's funeral and help "alleviate financial burdens." The page has raised over $19,000.

"Something no parent should go thru": Tributes pour in after news of Bobby Vivid's daughter's death spread

Netizens were shocked to hear the horrific news of Bailey's death. They took to TikTok to offer their condolences to the grieving family, stating that Bobby lost his best friend. Some stated that the driver was "heartless and irresponsible" to leave her without help.

They pointed out that the influencer must be hurting and in a lot of pain and stated that he should take as much time as he needs to recover. One TikTok user, Bella Scorn (@Bella Scorn), expressed their grief at the father's loss and remarked:

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter offering tributes to Bobby Vivid's daughter:

Bobby Vivid is a TikTok star known for his lip-syncing and dancing videos, especially those with his daughter. The 24-year-old influencer boasts a following of 850,000 with over 18 million likes across all his videos.

According to unconfirmed reports, the incident occurred when a car ran a stop sign and collided with the unsuspecting 16-year-old as she was crossing the street. She suffered fatal injuries and died even before being transported to the hospital.

