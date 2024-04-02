Barbara Baldavin's career explored as Star Trek The Original Series actress dies aged 85

Actress Barbara Baldavin, who appeared on Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966, reportedly passed away at her home in Manhattan Beach, on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The actress was 85 years old.

Baldavin’s son, Marc D’Agosta, told The Hollywood Reporter the actress died of congestive heart failure. According to IMDb, Baldavin, who was born on October 18, 1938, in Quincy, Massachusetts, studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute before venturing into her first role in Star Trek in 1966.

Baldavin, who starred in three episodes of NBC’s Star Trek, subsequently married the show's casting director Joseph D'Agosta. She is survived by her husband, two sons, and two grandchildren.

Star Trek Original Series actress Barbara Baldavin also worked as a casting director

Barbara Baldavin was known for portraying two memorable characters on NBC’s Star Trek original series in the 60’s. She first portrayed phaser control officer Angela Martine in 1966 and returned as Lt. Lisa, a communications officer and court reporter, on the show's 1969 series finale. The show was canceled before it was resurrected as a massive franchise.

During the first season, Baldavin starred alongside Stephen Mines and William Shatner, leaving an indelible mark with her memorable appearances. During the first few episodes, her character Angela Martine's wedding to Robert Tomlinson played by Stephen Mines, which was presided over by William Shatner‘s Capt Kirk, at the Starfleet was interrupted by an attack. She later returned as Lt Lisa in the series finale in 1969.

Shortly after Star Trek was canceled, Barbara Baldavin spent six years playing Nurse Holmby in the TV series Medical Center between 1970 to 1976. Baldavin also made guest appearances on several television shows, including Adam-12, Columbo, M Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island, Quincy M.E., Mannix, Skeeter, and Barnaby Jones.

In the 80’s, Barbara Baldvin worked as a casting Director for shows such as Strike Force, Dynasty, and Matt Houston. She also served as a casting director for a few movies. According to IMDb, Baldavin, who happened to share a birthdate with Gilligan's Island star Dawn Wells and later became friends with the actress, went on to teach in Dawn Wells's Film Actors Boot Camp. Dawn Wells, best known for her role as Mary Ann Summers in Gilligan's Island died in 2020. She was 82 years old.

Reacting to the news of her death, a fan penned a tribute to the late actress on X (formerly known as Twitter). The note written in Spanish read:

“Goodbye to Barbara Baldavin, in the Enterprise communications on television's STAR TREK. Before becoming a casting director she acted in CRIMINAL BLACKMAIL, by Henry Hathaway; AIRPORT 75; TWO MEN AGAINST THE WEST, by Blake Edwards, and a lot of TV. Rest in peace.”

Actress Barbara Baldavin married the casting director of Star Trek: The Original Series, Joseph D’Agosta, who casted her as Angela Martini in episodes Balance of Terror, Shore Leave, and Space Seed, and as Lisa in Turnabout Intruder.

D’Agosta, who served as casting director during Star Trek: The Original Series' entire three-season run, lent his talents to various shows and movies including The Brady Bunch, Eureka, and Poltergeist II: The Other Side.