“Barbie’s gonna blow”: Below Deck fans slam season 11 cast member for being “delusional” about her position

Below Deck season 11 aired a brand-new episode on Bravo on Monday, March 4, 2024. During the episode, the cast welcomed another group of guests on board. To ensure their experience was top-notch, Fraser decided to make some changes in how his team functions. He spoke to Xandi about her being his second stew, which didn't sit well with Barbie.

Barbie told the cameras that in her head, she was still the second in command, despite the chief stew noting otherwise. She further expressed annoyance about her co-star being picked over her and stated that it was because Xandi was up "Fraser's a**."

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to chime in on the situation and slammed Barbie for her behavior. One person with the username @Eris0303 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Yeah...Barbie's gonna blow because she didn't get her own way."

Below Deck season 11 fans slam Barbie in latest episode

In the latest episode of Below Deck season 11, which aired on Monday, March 4, 2024, chief stew Fraser had another conversation with Captain Kerry about his crew. However, this time around, he praised Barbie for her behavior and performance as opposed to last week, when he expressed concern about her.

Fraser said Barbie had turned things around and added that he wanted to do the same by allocating stripes. He told the Below Deck captain that he hoped his decision wouldn't "rattle" anyone.

The camera then showed Barbie showing Cat the ropes as she was still struggling to get things right. Later in the episode, Fraser sat down to have a chat with Xandi and told her what an amazing job she had been doing. He then sat down with the entire interior crew, where they discussed the following day's tasks.

The Below Deck season 11 chief stew told Barbie that she was going to be on service and Cat was going to be in between departments. He further told Xandi that she was "phenomenal at housekeeping."

"But more importantly, I trust you, and I would be totally honored to have you as my second moving forward in this charter season."

While Xandi appreciated the honor, she told the cameras that she didn't need stripes to prove her worth. She added that it was going to bring more attention to her.

Barbie, on the other hand, wasn't happy with Fraser's decision and told the cameras that she wasn't surprised about him picking her.

"She's so far up Fraser's a**, and I'm not going up there. Second stew in Fraser's mind, in her mind, and in Cat's mind. In my mind, I'm second stew."

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the cast member's reaction and slammed her online.

Below Deck season 11 will return next week with a new episode on Bravo.