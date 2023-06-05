Barry Newman net worth: Fortune explored as veteran star of The Vanishing Point fame dies aged 92

Vanishing Point star Barry Newman passed away on May 11, 2023, at the age of 92. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Barry's wife disclosed that he was at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and he died from natural causes. Barry was featured in some stage plays in the beginning and he later joined the film and TV industry. According to CelebrityNetWorth, his net worth was $2 million.

Barry's niece Judith Newman paid tribute to him on Facebook and recalled the memories she had with him over the years. Judith described him as a "smart and funny man" and said that he gained recognition for the movies where he used to drive a lot.

Stating that he took precautions in driving in real life, Judith said that it was one of the reasons she "loved tooling around with him" when she visited him in LA. She noted that she loved going out with him in his Porsche Boxster, which she called his "one material indulgence." Judith even said that her uncle lived like a "modest nice Jewish boy from Boston that he was."

Others who expressed grief over his demise described Vanishing Point as one of his best works to date. Newman's survivors include his wife Angela and his extended family.

Barry Newman's earnings were a result of his successful career as an actor

Barry Newman accumulated a lot of wealth from his acting career (Image via Paul W. Bailey/Getty Images)

Barry Newman appeared in many stage plays alongside TV and film projects over the years. As mentioned earlier, CelebrityNetWorth reported that his net worth was around $4 million.

Newman joined the Boston Latin School where he finished his graduation and acquired his anthropology degree from Brandeis University. Following this, he pursued his master's degree at Columbia University where he developed a passion for acting.

Barry made his debut on stage and featured in several musicals that include Nature's Way, What Makes Sammy Run, America Hurrah, and more. He soon started to appear on television and his first show was the soap opera, The Edge of Night, where he played John Barnes. He made his film debut in 1960 with the biographical film, Pretty Boy Floyd.

Barry Newman was mostly known for his performance as Kowalski in the action film, Vanishing Point, released in 1971. Vanishing Point failed to receive a positive response in the beginning but when it was re-released when it became successful in the UK and Europe.

Newman portrayed Anthony J. Petrocelli in 45 episodes of the NBC legal drama series, Petrocelli. He played minor roles in other TV shows that include Way Out, Naked City, The Fall Guy, Nightingales, L.A. Law, The O.C., The Cleaner, and Ghost Whisperer, among others.

Barry was cast in various films like Fear Is the Key, City on Fire, Deadline, Second Sight: A Love Story, The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side, The Limey, and more. The last film where he appeared was the dark comedy film, Grilled, released in 2006.

