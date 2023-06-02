Cynthia Weil net worth: Fortune explored as legendary songwriter dies aged 82

Well-known songwriter Cynthia Weil passed away on June 1, 2023, at the age of 82. Weil gained recognition for her work on different singles, and her net worth was estimated to be around $100 million. The cause of death has not been disclosed until now.

According to Variety, Weil's daughter, Dr. Jenn Mann, shared a statement, saying that her mother was the best mother, grandmother, and wife anyone could ever ask for. Mann even described her as a "friend, confidant and partner in crime" and an "idol and trailblazer" for women who were planning to pursue a music career.

Singer and songwriter Carole King also paid tribute to Weil on Facebook by posting a picture and writng that she was close to Weil's husband Barry and that including her then-husband Gerry Goffin, all four of them developed a friendship. Stating that they had strong competition with each other, King added:

"Sometimes we wrote in different combinations, e.g., Mann and Goffin "Who Put The Bomp?" and King and Weil "One To One." Cynthia's high professional standard made us all better songwriters. My favorite Cynthia lyric is, "Just a little lovin' early in the mornin' beats a cup of coffee for startin' out the day.""

Cynthia Weil earned a lot from her career as a songwriter

Cynthia Weil wrote several songs in all these years, and this helped her accumulate a lot of wealth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Weil's net worth was estimated to be around $100 million.

Born on October 18, 1940, Weil was raised in a conservative Jewish family, and although she was well-trained in acting and dancing, she developed an interest in songwriting. Following her marriage to Barry Mann in 1961, the duo began to work together on various projects.

Cynthia and Barry created several singles, and they soon started to put more emphasis on racial and economic divisions alongside segregation and racism. However, their choices created problems for the artists who performed on those songs.

Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann worked on singles like Bless You, Uptown, Johnny Loves Me, My Dad, I'm Gonna Be Strong, Walking in The Rain, Shades of Gray, New World Coming, Just Once, None of Us Are Free and more. Weil collaborated with other songwriters on singles like He's So shy, Running with the Night, All of You, Through the Fire, Just for Tonight, and others.

Cynthia and Barry were later included in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987, and Weil's first novel, I'm Glad I Did, was published in 2015. The duo was the recipient of various other accolades.

Cynthia Weil's husband, Barry, has also pursued a successful career in the music industry and has been the co-writer for various hit singles. The pair's daughter, Jenn Mann, is a psychotherapist, sports psychology consultant, author, and speaker who has been featured on shows like Couples Therapy and Family Therapy.

