Basingstoke incident: Woman left with burns after 'substance attack' at Golden Lion pub, suspects arrested

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, a 52-year-old woman was targеtеd insidе thе Goldеn Lion pub in Basingstoke, which left her with burn injuries. The attack happened between 9.30 pm and 10 pm when the woman was walking through the pub.

The woman's hair and back wеrе spеcifically impactеd after a chеmical substancе was splashеd on her, police said. Hampshire Constabulary reported that the woman was not hospitalized due to the incident, but she had to cut off a portion of her hair. No details are available on the kind of chemical that was thrown at the woman.

Basingstoke acid attack incident: Two suspects arrested by the police

The Basingstoke pub incident has grabbed the public's attention, but the authorities have not revealed more details about it. As mentioned earlier, a woman was attacked with a chemical substance, leading to reddening in the skin along with blisters.

Hampshire Constabulary reported that the chemical substance was not acid, and the police department is seeking help from the people of Basingstoke to find more details.

The cops have requested people to contact 101 or visit the Hampshire Constabulary website if they have any information. A spokesperson for the Hampshire Police Department also shared a statement which reads in part:

"There was a band playing in the pub at the time of the incident and it was very crowded."

The statement mentioned that the woman was seen in a "leopard print top."

The police have arrested two men aged 48 and 53, both from Basingstoke, as suspects in the case. They are currently on bail until May 10, 2024. Detailed information on the circumstances leading to the incident is yet to be made official.

Another suspect wanted by the police after an acid attack incident

A man named Abdul Ezedi has been on the run since January 31, 2024, after he reportedly injured a woman and her children in South London by throwing acid at them. The victims were immediately hospitalized. The Metropolitan Police Department continued searching for Ezedi, followed by a raid at his house on the night of the incident. The cops are keeping a strict check on all the places.

As the search for Ezedi continues, the dead bodies of two men were recovered from the River Thames on February 10, 2024, as per Evening Standard. The cause of death is yet to be officially disclosed.

