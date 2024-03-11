"Batman fans stand up": Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's rivalry with Michael Keaton explained amid Oscars stunt

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito confronted Michael Keaton in a hilariously comedic bit at the 2024 Oscars, reviving an age-old Batman rivalry as both actors had famously starred as comic book villains in the 90s. DeVito starred as the Penguin in the 1992 flick Batman Returns opposite Keaton, while Schwarzenegger played the icy Mr. Freeze in George Clooney's iteration in 1997's Batman & Robin.

Fans were delighted as Schwarzenegger and DeVito took to the stage to call out Keaton humorously, with the Terminator star joshing, "We both tried to kill Batman." Netizens dubbed it as their favorite moment from the Oscars, with one user tweeting:

"Batman fans stand up."

Netizens react to Batman gag at the 2024 Oscars

The 96th Annual Academy Awards, held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 10, was filled with delightful quips that kept the crowd lively and entertained viewers at home.

Schwarzenegger and DeVito reunited on stage after 36 years, last seen together on-screen in their 1988 flick Twins. The veteran actors were greeted with a standing ovation as they presented Best Visual Effects to Godzilla Minus One and Best Film Editing to Oppenheimer.

But what stole the show was their playful rivalry with Michael Keaton as the trio reprised their comic book feud on stage. The clip went viral online, with fans demanding a new Batman movie with the three actors.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's feud with Michael Keaton explained

In a world where we see actors clashing with each other in real life, the on-stage feud between Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton was a charming change of pace. The three actors slipped into their comic alter egos with ease after several years, reviving a timeless feud.

According to People Magazine, Schwarzenegger and DeVito walked on stage to thundering applause, with the latter quipping that the pair were presenting together "for a very obvious reason" to which Schwarzenegger responded that they had both tried to kill Batman.

He continued that the caped crusader used his "one weakness" against him, referencing Mr. Freeze's love for his wife, to which DeVito responded, “Oh, he threw me out a window!", touching on his character, Penguin's death in the movie. DeVito then seemingly spotted Michael Keaton in the audience, saying:

“There he is. He’s right here. He’s right there. Look!”

The crowd was left in stitches as the camera focused on a deadpan Michael Keaton, who looked unamused. The actor also presented an award at the show, joined by his fellow Beetlejuice co-star Catherine O’Hara.

The bit ended with a faux threat as DeVito pointed at Keaton and said, “We’ll see you after the Governor’s Ball, pal!” amid much laughter from the crowd.

As per Variety, Michael Keaton recently reprised his role as the vigilante in Andrés Muschietti's The Flash last year, appearing opposite Ezra Miller. His return was highly anticipated as fans lauded the actor for donning the cape after over three decades.