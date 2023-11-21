"BBMA RIGGED": BTS fans express disappointment over 2023 Billboard Music Awards after SUGA and Jimin reportedly snubbed of well-deserved nominations

SUGA and Jimin's fans have taken over X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage over their favorite BTS members allegedly being snubbed at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards that took place on November 19 at 8 pm KST.

A separate K-pop section with major categories was introduced to honor K-pop artists and groups. These categories were 'Top Global K-pop Artist', 'Top K-pop Album', 'Top Global K-pop Song', and 'Top K-pop Touring Artist'. While NewJeans won 'Top Global K-pop Artist', Stray Kids snagged 'Top K-pop Album' for 5-Star, BLACKPINK won 'Top K-pop Touring Artist', and Jungkook's SEVEN won for 'Top Global K-pop Song'.

While ARMYs were elated that Jungkook snagged his first-ever solo Billboard win, they were notably upset that SUGA and Jimin were reportedly overlooked. "BBMA RIGGED", took over worldwide trends on X with fans rallying behind SUGA and Jimin.

SUGA and Jimin's fans take to X to share disappointing reactions to Billboard snubbing the two artists

ARMYs have a bone to pick with the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, as SUGA and Jimin, unfortunately, missed out on winning major awards. Jungkook, SUGA and Jimin were BTS' solo nominees for this year's Billboard Music Awards.

While the Haegeum singer was nominated for “Top K-Pop Touring Artist", for his D-DAY World Tour, which spanned four months from April to August, the Serendipity singer was the most nominated K-pop artist with nominations in the following categories.

'Top Global K-pop Artist'

'Top Global K-pop Song' (Like Crazy)

'Top Selling Song' (Like Crazy)

'Top K-pop Album' (FACE)

Although ARMYs are ecstatic that Jungkook won 'Top Global K-pop Song' for SEVEN, feat. Latto and Han So-hee, most fans were shocked that SUGA and Jimin were royally snubbed from any deserving wins at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

ARMYs have taken to X to remind Billboard that Jimin became the first BTS member to debut his solo title track Like Crazy (FACE) at the number one rank on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and had a successful run with his first album FACE.

Additionally, SUGA became the first ever BTS member to embark on a solo world tour. Notably, as soon as the pre-sale tickets went live, they were sold out in minutes, which means there was no general on-sale of D-DAY concert tickets.

D-DAY World Tour also became the highest-grossing concert tour by a Korean solo artist, boasting a staggering revenue of $57.2 million, or ₩ 75.55 billion approximately. Hence, ARMYs are shocked that SUGA and Jimin did not bag a single win at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, despite a successful solo run this year.

ARMYs are flabbergasted considering the Promise crooner was the most-nominated K-pop artist at this year's Billboard Music Awards and didn't win a single award. Based on the general discourse on social media, ARMYs weren't pleased with the idea of four separate award categories for an altogether different K-pop segment.

Furthermore, fans believe the Billboard Music Awards were trying to please all the nominated K-pop artists by giving them an award each. Since BTS has three members nominated—Jungkook, SUGA, and Jimin—the 2023 BBMAs allegedly chose to reward only one member, as a form of tokenism, as alleged by some fans.

What are SUGA and Jimin up to?

The Filter singer launched his debut solo album FACE, with the lead single Like Crazy gracing the EP, which went on to earn major commercial success and critical acclaim worldwide. He also became the global brand ambassador for the luxury brands Dior and Tiffany & Co.

On the other hand, the Daechwita singer completed the AGUST-D trilogy with D-DAY and, eventually, the D-DAY World Tour, both of which were massive successes. He also became Valentino's brand ambassador this year. The Interlude: Shadow singer was enlisted in September and will be back from the military in June 2025.

The Set Me Free Pt 2 singer is expected to enlist in the military soon. BTS members will reportedly reconvene as a full group in 2025.

In other news, Billboard hasn't commented on the rigged allegations at the time of writing the article.