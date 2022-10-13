"Be careful": Crush's alleged racism controversy takes new turn after fan releases unseen video

Crush's alleged racism controversy has taken a new turn after a new audio and video were released, providing fans with a fresh perspective on the raging issue.
In the newly released video by a fan, Rush Hour singer Crush can be seen telling his fans:
“You might get hurt, be careful."
The statement was consistent with Crush's apology note, which he had posted shortly after being accused of racism by two Black K-pop fans. Crush wrote in his apology note that he was concerned that fans would injure themselves and thus withdrew his hands to avoid more handshakes and high-fives.
He also reiterated that all his fans, irrespective of their nationalities or ethnicities, are dear to him and he would never discriminate between them.
K-pop fans react to this new development in Crush’s alleged racism issue
“Apologize to Crush” took over Twitter trends shortly after the unseen video was released online, giving the whole controversy a new meaning altogether.
For those unversed, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @tulipyeo accused the singer of ignoring them and their roommate, because they were Black. They accused the Beautiful singer of deliberately pulling his hand away upon spotting them and instead shaking hands with other fans who were of lighter skin.
Their roommate chipped in as well, adding that they were truly heartbroken by the Rush Hour singer’s behavior as they were his fans. Fans began criticizing the K-pop singer for his alleged racist behavior after the incident went viral on social media.
This new development has taken fans by surprise, and they are now demanding @tulipyeo and their roommate apologize to the Rush Hour singer for putting him through so much hell on social media.
Fans have also claimed that @tulipyeo plays the victim card on social media, claiming that K-pop idols ignore them because of their skin color. They previously claimed they were ignored by Loco, Heize and ATEEZ K-pop idols Hongjoong and Yunho.
People also feel that @tulipyeo and her roommate could have perhaps waited for an explanation or clarification from the singer before writing anything on social media.
His apology note was also dismissed as insincere and dishonest by most fans, and the singer and his agency, P NATION, have maintained their silence on the matter ever since.
BTS’ j-hope was dragged into the ongoing raging controversy for liking Crush’s apology post on Instagram
“Apologise to j-hope” also took over Twitter trends as BTS fans demanded other K-pop idols apologize to j-hope for terrorizing him for liking the singer’s apology post on Instagram.
Now that a new unseen video of the singer asking fans to be careful has surfaced on the internet, ARMYs believe that BTS' j-hope has been dragged into this mess through no fault of his own and has been accused of supporting a racist.
Fans also believe j-hope might have known the truth from the beginning itself and chose to support his Rush Hour collaborator silently by liking his apology post.
Neither j-hope nor his Rush Hour collaborator have made any further comments on the controversy as of writing this article.