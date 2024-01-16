"Be mad at the writers": Internet divided as Lindsay Lohan is reportedly "hurt" over Megan Thee Stallion's dialogue in the new Mean Girls movie

American actress Lindsay Lohan was "disappointed" and "hurt" over Megan Thee Stallion's lines in the new Mean Girls movie. The Broadway musical-turned-movie premiered last Monday, January 8, 2024, in New York. Lohan, who starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 film turned up for the same.

However, a representative for the actress told People that the Freaky Friday actress was not a fan of a certain dialogue at her expense.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," they told People.

Stallion, who contributed to the film's soundtrack, shows up during a social media montage scene and says "Y2K fire crotch is back!" The line is a callback to a 2006 party video taken by paparazzi where Brandon Davis called Lindsay Lohan "fire crotch." Davis eventually issued a public apology calling it a "joke that got completely carried away."

Needless to say, the dialogue caused quite a stir online, with many either pointing fingers at Megan Thee Stallion or coming out in her defense.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @TheHottestt)

Mean Girls joke about Lindsay Lohan sparks a discourse online

As news of Megan Thee Stallion's joke in Mean Girls at the expense of Lindsay Lohan went viral, internet users were quick to share their reactions. Several comments lashed out at the singer for being careless, and many users came out in support of Megan, stating that it was the film's writers who were at fault. Here are some comments seen on @PopCrave's post on X:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @keepmenearyou)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @HollowaySimmer)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @90milesmiles)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @taylorvrse)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @amadatoryfigs)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @cloudy_supreme)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @MrPopOfficial)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PettyNickyMinaj)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @johnluckyychi)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Snshores)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @lewlew444)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @rappening)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @yooinkss)

Just a week ago, Lindsay Lohan was seen together with the film's writer Tina Fey, at the Mean Girls premiere. Lohan notably had a surprise cameo in the movie.

In a January 12 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fey discussed Lohan's guest appearance. Calling the 37-year-old's character "the heart of that movie," Fey added:

"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in.' I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie."

Mean Girls is currently showing in U.S. theaters and is set to be released in the U.K. on January 17.