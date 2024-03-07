"Because of the homeless and mental health population": Debate ensues as NY Gov. Kathy Hochul deploys National Guards in subways after crime surge

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a five-point plan to safeguard citizens on the subway on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The announcement comes after a string of high-profile crimes on the trains, including shootings. In particular, Hochul deployed 750 National Guards to assist the New York Police Department (NYPD) in checking bags at entrances to the transit system. She explained:

"For people who are thinking about bringing a gun or knife on the subway, at least this creates a deterrent effect."

In addition to the National Guard, the Governor introduced a legislative proposal that allows judges to ban individuals convicted of assault within the transit system for three years. The plan also included additional CCTV cameras within the network and conductor cabins, better coordination between city officials, law enforcement, and transit personnel, and an expansion of the SCOUT program.

"I am sending a message to all New Yorkers: I will not stop working to keep you safe and restore your peace of mind whenever you walk through those turnstiles," stated Kathy Hochul.

However, the announcement was met with heated debate, with many attributing the crimes to illegal aliens and migrants and others to homelessness and declining mental health.

"This is sus": Netizens discuss Kathy Hochul deploying National Guard to New York subway

As news of Kathy Hochul's plan to curb the crime surge in New York subway transit spread, internet users were quick to voice their concerns and questions. While some supported the move, others were skeptical, calling it a violation of their 4th Amendment rights.

A few remarked that the current situation is a direct result of the government's actions. There were a few who wondered if it was a coverup for something more serious, like a terrorist threat.

Here are some comments seen under @CitizenFreePres's X post about Kathy Hochul's announcement:

Several leaders have opposed Kathy Hochul's move, including Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, who called it an "overreaction."

“Sound policy making will not come from overreacting to incidents that, while horrible and tragic, should not be misrepresented as a crime wave and certainly don’t call for a reversion to failed broken windows policies of the past," Lieberman said.

Notably, Republicans campaigned on rising crime in the 2022 elections and performed well during the house races around New York City.