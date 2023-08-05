"People can't be expected to live like this": Viral NYC subway racist video leaves netizens distraught

A video from a subway in New York has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens alarmed. In the video, shared on August 5, 2023, by Twitter account, Asian Dawn, a few teens can be seen harassing an Asian family with two young girls. The parents and the kids can be seen in a state of shock as the teens yell racial slurs at them.

The video also features one of the teens noticing the person making the video attempting to block their view, following which another is seen launching themselves on the person recording. The video taker then claimed that the scene became so “horrible” that they had to call 911 from the subway.

Social media users outraged as a video of three racist teens harassing an Asian family goes viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

When a few people tried to stop the racists from attacking the Asian family, a brawl allegedly broke out between the bystanders and the teens. The subway was ultimately cleared with police intervention.

The person who posted the video concluded by adding:

“What an awful and scary incident to endure for the family and everyone on the train. Really grateful for those who tried to intercede. Please be safe and share this video to spread awareness of Asian hate crimes.”

As soon as the video made its way to social media, it caught the attention of many. One social media user commented saying:

Viral video showcasing hate towards Asians in NYC subway sparks outrage amongst netizens

The recently surfaced video raised the topic of hate towards Asians in New York. As the Twitter account @AsianDawn4 uploaded the video, many concerned social media users commented on how sad it is to be seeing teens indulge in such acts. Others were furious and bashed the racist comments by the youngsters.

At the moment, neither the authorities nor the user who originally uploaded the video has revealed many details about the identity of the teens and any action that may have been taken against them.