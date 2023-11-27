Behar and Goldberg's heated clash on The View highlights "onus on abortion for men"

In a recent episode of the popular daytime talk show The View, co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg engaged in a passionate debate. The discussion centered around men's involvement in abortion decisions and was sparked by Britney Spears' revelation about her past pregnancy with Justin Timberlake.

Behar argued that women should not be obligated to disclose a pregnancy, emphasizing the physical and emotional toll of carrying a child, while Goldberg proposed:

"They need to put the same onus on abortion for men as they do for women."

The lively discussion, which unfolded during the October 25, 2023 episode, delved into the complexities of women's autonomy and the shared responsibilities of men in reproductive choices.

A tense conversation on The View

The conversation was sparked by Britney Spears' revelation that she faced an unplanned pregnancy during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Spears, at the age of 19, expressed her desire to have the child, but Timberlake, then 20, believed they weren't ready for parenthood.

This revelation became the focal point for a broader conversation on The View about the influence men should have in a woman's decision regarding abortion.

Expand Tweet

Known for her straightforward opinions on The View, Joy Behar staunchly defended women's autonomy in reproductive choices. According to Behar, the decision ultimately rests with the woman who undergoes the nine months of pregnancy and bears the responsibility of raising the child.

While mostly silent during the initial stages of the debate, Whoopi Goldberg interjected that society should place a comparable onus on men regarding abortion decisions. She drew attention to the fact that men carry reproductive material too.

Clash of views on The View: Behar vs. Goldberg

As the debate unfolded, it became evident that Behar and Goldberg held opposing views on the extent of men's involvement in reproductive choices. Behar, standing firm on women's autonomy, remarked about not telling men what to do with their prostates.

Behar's confusion escalated when Goldberg suggested that men needed to take care of themselves in a way comparable to women. Despite attempts to clarify, Behar asked, "What is the point?" Goldberg, however, emphasized the need for equivalent responsibility for men in reproductive decisions.

Unresolved conclusion

The segment concluded abruptly, with Goldberg cutting off any further discussion, promising to explain later. The co-hosts teased that they would be right back after the commercial break, but the full clarification was never aired.

As discussions on abortion and gender roles continue to evolve, this lively debate on The View offers a glimpse into the ongoing dialogue. Women's autonomy, men's responsibilities, and the challenges of finding common ground in the realm of reproductive choices are extremely complex matters.

The View airs on weekdays on ABC and it will be interesting to see if they reopen the conversation.