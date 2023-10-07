What did Whoopi Goldberg say about Rachel Bilson? Latter responds after The View host calls her out

Whoopi Goldberg, an American actor and comedian, recently called out Rachel Bilson for what she said about men's body count on her Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Bilson, the Take Two actress said that it was "weird" for single, middle-aged men to have as few as four sexual partners. Her opinion went viral and on October 5, Thursday, Goldberg went on the American talk show The View to blast the actress.

Whoopi addressed Rachel Bilson expressing that she thought "It's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners, any sexual partners. Why is it your business?" The actress responded to her comments by saying that it was important to "hear a whole conversation before casting your own judgment or criticism on something."

Rachel Bilson fires back at Whoopi Goldberg for her criticism

Whoopi Goldberg talked about Rachel Bilson's comments on how she finds it “weird” if middle-aged men only have four s*xual partners on The View, as per Fox News.

Goldberg talked about the issue directly addressing Bilson and saying,

"I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners, any sexual partners. Why is it your business?"

She brought up the topic of earlier generations, and how men had the right to be promiscuous, however, women were shamed for it. Goldberg added that in the present, things are changing and that is a positive outcome so why was Rachel complaining?

She said,

"Listen, men traditionally were taught to have many s*xual partners. Men could do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to. Now that has been shifting and young women have been b*tching about, 'Why are you telling me what I should do?'"

Whoopi Goldberg concluded by saying,

"So, now it's happening and now you're mad. I don't understand. If he's happy with you and you're having a good time, why are you b*tching?"

Rachel Bilson replied to Goldberg's criticism in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, October 5, starting with,

"I want to say that I’ve been a fan of Whoopi’s for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned."

Bilson then said that it was important to listen to the whole conversation and not one clickbait statement to understand what the person intended before "casting your judgment or criticism on something."

Rachel added that she had the power to edit the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast and she intentionally kept the whole conversation in "because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it."

The actress concluded her clarification by saying,

"The point I get across is that it doesn’t matter, and maybe in the past I would’ve looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn’t do that anymore. I made it clear that I don’t want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially.”

Whoopi Goldberg has not replied to Rachel revealing her side of the story yet.

Rachel Bilson's original comment about men's body count

On October 2, Rachel Bilson posted an episode on her podcast's YouTube channel which garnered a lot of attention, according to The New York Post.

Bilson shared her opinion on men's s*xual partners, saying,

"If it's really low at this day and age, you'd be like, it's a little weird … Like if a dude … I don't know, this is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude's like in his 40s and he's slept with like four women."

She then clarified her thoughts, by adding,

"It all depends, maybe he's been in like decade relationships, totally respectable. I don't know, it's not right for me to say either way. A person's a person."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rachel Bilson requested that Whoopi Goldberg concentrate on the aforementioned remark.