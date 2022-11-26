Create

"He ruined many women's lives": Internet reacts as Beijing court sentences Kris Wu to 13 years in jail for rape and tax fraud charges

By Muskan
Modified Nov 26, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Kris Wu
Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison by Chinese court (Image via Getty Images)

Chinese-Canadian actor, singer, rapper, and model Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in jail by Beijing's Chaoyang district court. The former EXO member was sentenced to prison for two offenses, including the r*pe of three women while they were unconscious between November and December 2020.

In August of last year, Kris Wu (Wu Yifan) was detained, and formally charged by Beijing police and reportedly jailed on suspicion of r*pe. Now, on Friday, November 25, the Beijing court announced a 13-year jail term for the singer.

In a statement, the Chaoyang district court explained,

“Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women…at his home.”
Anyone still defending Kris Wu please go offline and read about what his victims went through. He ruined many women’s lives for his own sick gain. If you defend him or spread misinformation created by his fans you are disgusting just like him.

Kris will serve 11 years and six months of jail time for the same, to be exact. On top of that, he is additionally sentenced to a year and 10 months for assembling a crowd to participate in s*xual promiscuity.

Netizens react to news of former K-pop idol Kris Wu's 13-year-imprisonment

Kris Wu is facing charges for tax-related offenses in addition to receiving a 13-year sentence. The tax bureau shared that the singer is ordered to pay 600 million yuan (approximately $83,636,500) for tax-related crimes, including hiding personal income.

Authorities stated that the accused, between 2019 and 2020, evaded taxes worth 95 million yuan (approximately $13,242,400). Moreover, he has underpaid taxes totaling up to 84 million yuan (approximately $11,709,100).

Following his conviction, netizens took to social media to condemn the disgraced K-Pop star's actions.

and i never wanna see his stans defending him ever again KRIS WU IS GOING TO JAIL
The girls harmed by Kris Wu received justice. I hope this helps them and they are all doing okay.
The people still trying to defend Kris Wu gotta really ask themselves if that's the hill they wanna die on
Tw // SA , Kris WuHe won’t be out until he’s 45 and then he gets deported. What an absolute clown. I hope the victims can pick up the pieces and live well knowing his life is over. Like he has absolutely nothing going for him. twitter.com/balloon_wanted…
[BREAKING] #KrisWu found guilty on charges of rape and assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity, is sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment and deportation upon release. Canadian embassy officials were present at the sentencing https://t.co/MHcyflsEso

Additionally, after serving 13 years in jail, Kris will be immediately deported from China to Canada, where he originally grew up.

Regarding this, the court shared:

“This decision was made in accordance with the facts, as well as the nature, circumstances, and harmful consequences of the crime.”
Kris Wu sentenced to jail for 13 years (Image via @balloon_wanted/Twitter)
In July last year, Kris was detained after an 18-year-old Chinese student publicly shared that he pressured her and other girls—some younger than 18 years old—to have s*x with him.

Making his exclusive debut with EXO in 2012, Kris Wu rose to prominence in both China and South Korea. However, he left the SM Entertainment boy group due to issues with the contract and the agency.

Upon returning to China, Wu not only continued his career as a singer but also debuted as an actor. Needless to say, the majority of his films were blockbusters and commercial successes.

Some of the titles include Somewhere Only We know, Mr. X, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and more.

