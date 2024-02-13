Below Deck season 11 released episode 2 on Monday, February 12, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Titled Pier Pressure, the latest episode focused on the rising tension between stews Cat Baugh and Barbie Pascual, which was flamed by lead deckhand Ben Willougby's gossip.

Chief steward Fraser Olender, facing the brunt of the girl drama in his department, confronted Ben one-on-one, telling him to get his act straight. In addition to this, Jared Woodin made a blunder on deck but fans believe it was Ben who "sabotaged" the new bosun out of "jealousy."

X account @RealityTVBliss wrote:

"Ben is a complete a**hole. He keeps sabotaging the bosun. Now he’s interfering with the interior running his tattletale monologues. Hope Captain Kerry figures it out and sends him home."

What did Ben do on Below Deck season 11 episode 2?

Fan reaction of Below Deck season 11 episode 2 (Image via X/@RealityTVBliss)

In episode 2, Cat confided in Fraser, explaining she felt "disrespected" by Barbie at times. Ben, who overheard the conversation, reported it back to Barbie, which led her to confront Fraser about Cat's complaining. The Chief steward wasn't happy with Ben's "meddling" in his department:

“I don’t know what Ben’s game plan is here. He’s stirring the pot with my girls because, I guess, he gets attention from it. It gives him a chance for a girl to say, ‘Oh! What do you mean?!’ That’s attention that he so desires.”

Fraser confronted Ben about his gossiping antics, requesting him to stay away from the interior drama:

“Can I ask one thing of you? Please don’t get involved in interior drama. Because … you riled [Barbie] up and now I’ve gotta deal with that. She’s fiery, as you know, which I’m sure you quite like."

Ben apologized with a smile on his face, leaving Fraser more annoyed. He swore in a confessional:

"He (Ben) doesn’t give a sh*t about what it does to us as an interior team, but also as a crew. Ben, f*ck off and leave my girls alone.”

Later, in a meeting at the sundeck, Fraser asked Ben and Cat to resolve their issue and work as a team, warning them that not doing so could end in both of them getting fired.

In another segment of Below Deck season 11 episode 2, when Captain Kerry reached the beach with the guests, he learnt about the absence of water bags. Upon returning to the boat, the captain confronted Fraser about the missing water, which kick-started a chain of blame game. The Chief steward said he gave the water bags to Ben to put in the tender. Fraser asked Ben:

"Did you not take the black bags with you?”

Ben replied:

"I told Jared [to take them]. Did he not do it?”

Ben asked the bosun whether the black bags went with the guests, and Jared confirmed "they did". The lead deckhand explained that the captain said they were missing, to which Jared insisted that he sent them. In a confessional, the bosun reflected on not handling the water delivery better, revealing his struggle with ADHD and stress.

Below Deck fans did not seem impressed with Ben's "stirring the pot" between Barbie and Cat. Moreover, many also theorized that the lead deckhand is sabotaging bosun Jared:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Below Deck season 11 releases new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE