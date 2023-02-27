Beneficial Fraud to feature Kim Dong-wook and Chun Woo-hee

tvN’s upcoming K-drama Beneficial Fraud is on track to be a blockbuster with its star-studded cast. Internationally acclaimed stars Kim Dong-wook and Chun Woo-hee are set to lead the project.

Beneficial Fraud is a revenge show which will focus on the lives of two characters who are the exact opposite of each other. At the helm of the show is director Lee Soo-hyun, credited for several blockbuster productions such as Awaken, Witch’s Diner, and Shooting Stars.

The production team of Beneficial Fraud expressed their eagerness for the upcoming show and remarked that the project will provide a powerful cathartic experience as it portrays the budding dynamic between two individuals who have vastly different personalities but set aside their differences to work together to seek their common goal of getting vengeance.

The team also stated that viewers can expect to be thrilled and entertained by the stunning performances of Chun Woo-hee and Kim Dong-wook.

The team said:

''Beneficial Fraud’ is a project that delivers a strong sense of catharsis through the process of a man and a woman with completely different temperaments meeting and taking revenge together for one goal. In this regard, Chun Woo Hee’s and Kim Dong Wook’s acting will provide viewers with thrill and vicarious pleasure.”

More about the characters and plot of Beneficial Fraud

tvN's upcoming thriller K-Drama Beneficial Fraud promises an intriguing show as its stars don unique characters bringing out the best in the gripping plot.

Playing the role of the female protagonist is Chun Woo-hee. The Melo is My Nature star will bring Lee Ro-um to the screen. Lee Ro-um is a con artist who is gifted with extraordinary convincing powers.

The fraudster, who is devoid of all empathy, uses her intelligence, innumerable identities and flamboyance to dupe people and embezzle their resources.

Starring opposite her is the star of The Guest, Kim Dong-wook. Dong-wook will don the role of Han Moo-young. Han Moo-young, a young lawyer by profession, is the stark opposite of Lee Ro-um.

Moo-young is an empathetic person and shows deep care for others. While a good quality to possess, Han Moo-young’s empathy made him so immersed with others that it became detrimental to his own health and thus made him seek psychological health.

An unforeseen turn of events led to an encounter between the two characters and helped them work together to fulfill their ultimate goal of getting revenge against a common enemy.

More about Kim Dong-wook

The lead of the upcoming show, Kim Dong-wook, kickstarted his career as an actor in student-made short films and other minor roles.

However, his breakthrough came with his supporting role in the well-known TV series Coffee Prince, which was followed by the box office hit Take Off. Subsequently, he acted in Happy Killers, Romantic Heaven, The Guest, and The King of Pigs.

Beneficial Fraud is set to reunite with You Are My Spring star Kim Dong-wook and director Lee Soo-hyun, who had previously worked together for MBC’s K-drama Find Me In Your Memory.

Beneficial Fraud is set to premiere on May 29 on tvN.

