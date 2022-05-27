IU to depart cast of blockbuster production 'Money Game', actress Chun Woo-hee to take up the role

K-pop superstar IU recently announced that she will be leaving the cast line-up for the upcoming K-drama series Money Game. The decision comes after the K-pop soloist’s clashing schedules hindered the filming process of the forthcoming series. Skilled South Korean actress Chun Woo-hee will be taking up IU’s role in the K-drama series, as per reports.

Chun Woo-hee debuted as an actor in 2004, but it was her supporting role as a reluctant teenager in the 2011 box-office hitmaker film Sunny that made her popular in the entertainment industry. In 2014, Chun received critical recognition for her leading role as the main character in Han Gong-ju. She has starred in many productions over the course of her career, most notably The Piper (2015), The Beauty Inside (2015), and Love, Lies (2016).

IU departs cast of Money Game due to clashing schedules

On Friday, May 27, 2022, Studio N announced that the K-pop solo artist will reportedly be leaving the cast of the upcoming K-drama series Money Game due to scheduling conflicts. The singer-actress previously confirmed her participation in the K-drama series, but it seems that her busy schedule has made it difficult for her to film.

With IU stepping down from her role, it will now be picked up by actress Chun Woo-hee, who recently garnered a lot of attention for her exemplary performance in the mystery-thriller film Anchor.

According to a drama rep, "IU who was confirmed to be part of the cast for 'Money Game' back in January will be replaced likely by Cheon Woohee."



Money Game is based on Bae Jin Soo’s webtoon of the same. The upcoming drama will narrate the story of a high-stakes game in which eight participants are placed under extreme and unusual circumstances after being cut off from the world.

The eight participants will be isolated in a room consisting of nothing but concrete walls. They will have to win and hold onto as much money as possible before the game ends. The deadly twist, however, is that money can be won only when someone is defeated and declared dead.

The series will reportedly highlight the intense mental pressure of the game and the emotions of the participants as they try to overcome adversities for a chance to win the grand prize money.

Famous South Korean film director Hae Jae-rim is set to write and direct the highly- anticipated K-drama series. The show will be produced by Studio N, which has previously worked on K-drama series such as Our Beloved Summer, Yumi’s Cells and Sweet Home.

IU's film debut

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, made her film debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Korean movie Broker. The soloist graced the event’s red carpet wearing a chic and elegant gray dress.

Broker tells the story of an abandoned child who fuels the growth of many heartwarming relationships. The film is directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, and is his first foray into Korean cinema.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee